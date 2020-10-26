Fantasy Football Week 8 RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Returning?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we not only get players such as Myles Gaskin and Dalvin Cook back from byes, but a certain fantasy stud out of Charlotte may be eyeing a return as well. Plus, Jamaal Williams and Giovani Bernard skyrocket up the ranks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 8

Christian McCaffrey (RB4) may return for Thursday night’s tilt against the Atlanta Falcons, his first action since sustaining a high ankle sprain back in Week 2, per ESPN’s David Newton. While you should typically be cautious of a player coming off of injury, the belief is that Carolina will only play McCaffrey if he’s 100%. In that case, Run CMC shoots up to the top of all rankings and is a must-start against a Falcons defense that ranks second to last in football this season.

The next question is, what happens to Mike Davis (RB12)? In many ways, Davis likely becomes the DeAngelo Williams to McCaffrey’s Le’Veon Bell. A player who burst on the fantasy scene when the team’s starter is out, only to fall back into the abyss of mediocrity once said starter returns. It also doesn’t help that Davis has seen his numbers drop of late. After topping 22.0 points in three consecutive weeks, Davis has averaged just 10.05 points over his past two games. With that said, if McCaffrey is held out on Thursday, Davis creeps back into the low-end RB1 discussion against a defense he logged 149 total yards, nine receptions and a season-high 29.9 points just three weeks ago.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

