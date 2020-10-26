Fantasy Football Week 8 RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Returning?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we not only get players such as Myles Gaskin and Dalvin Cook back from byes, but a certain fantasy stud out of Charlotte may be eyeing a return as well. Plus, Jamaal Williams and Giovani Bernard skyrocket up the ranks.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 8
Christian McCaffrey (RB4) may return for Thursday night’s tilt against the Atlanta Falcons, his first action since sustaining a high ankle sprain back in Week 2, per ESPN’s David Newton. While you should typically be cautious of a player coming off of injury, the belief is that Carolina will only play McCaffrey if he’s 100%. In that case, Run CMC shoots up to the top of all rankings and is a must-start against a Falcons defense that ranks second to last in football this season.
The next question is, what happens to Mike Davis (RB12)? In many ways, Davis likely becomes the DeAngelo Williams to McCaffrey’s Le’Veon Bell. A player who burst on the fantasy scene when the team’s starter is out, only to fall back into the abyss of mediocrity once said starter returns. It also doesn’t help that Davis has seen his numbers drop of late. After topping 22.0 points in three consecutive weeks, Davis has averaged just 10.05 points over his past two games. With that said, if McCaffrey is held out on Thursday, Davis creeps back into the low-end RB1 discussion against a defense he logged 149 total yards, nine receptions and a season-high 29.9 points just three weeks ago.
Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Kenyan Drake (ARI), Chase Edmonds (ARI), Antonio Gibson (WAS), JD McKissic (WAS), David Johnson (HOU), Duke Johnson (HOU), James Robinson (JAC)
#
Running Back TEAM
Opp.
1
Dalvin Cook MIN
@ GB
2
Alvin Kamara NO
@ CHI
3
Derrick Henry TEN
@ CIN
4
Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
vs. ATL
5
Aaron Jones GB INJ
vs. MIN
6
C. Edwards-Helaire KC
vs. NYJ
7
Kareem Hunt CLE
vs. LV
8
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
@ PHI
9
Josh Jacobs LV
@ CLE
10
Chris Carson SEA INJ
vs. SF
11
Boston Scott PHI
vs. DAL
12
Mike Davis CAR
vs. ATL
13
Jonathan Taylor IND
@ DET
14
Myles Gaskin MIA
vs. LAR
15
Todd Gurley II ATL
@ CAR
16
Ronald Jones II TB
@ NYG
17
Jamaal Williams GB
vs. MIN
18
James Conner PIT
@ BAL
19
Darrell Henderson LAR
@ MIA
20
Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ
vs. LAC
21
Carlos Hyde SEA
vs. SF
22
Joe Mixon CIN INJ
vs. TEN
23
David Montgomery CHI
vs. NO
24
Giovani Bernard CIN
vs. TEN
25
D’Andre Swift DET
vs. IND
26
Devonta Freeman NYG INJ
vs. TB
27
Melvin Gordon DEN
vs. LAC
28
Mark Ingram II BAL
vs. PIT
29
Jeff Wilson Jr. SF INJ
@ SEA
30
Le’Veon Bell KC
vs. NYJ
31
Nyheim Hines IND
@ DET
32
Adrian Peterson DET
vs. IND
33
Leonard Fournette TB
@ NYG
34
Devin Singletary BUF
vs. NE
35
Damien Harris NE
@ BUF
36
Frank Gore NYJ
@ KC
37
Wayne Gallman NYG
vs. TB
38
Zack Moss BUF
vs. NE
39
Justin Jackson LAC INJ
@ DEN
40
Latavius Murray NO
@ CHI
41
J.K. Dobbins BAL
vs. PIT
42
Joshua Kelley LAC
@ DEN
43
Tevin Coleman SF INJ
@ SEA
44
James White NE
@ BUF
45
Cam Akers LAR
@ MIA
46
Lamical Perine NYJ
@ KC
47
Rex Burkhead NE
@ BUF
48
A.J. Dillon GB
vs. MIN
49
Gus Edwards BAL
vs. PIT
50
Alexander Mattison MIN
@ GB
51
Brian Hill ATL
@ CAR
52
Travis Homer SEA
vs. SF
53
JaMycal Hasty SF
@ SEA
54
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
@ BAL
55
Malcolm Brown LAR
@ MIA
56
Corey Clement PHI
vs. DAL
57
Tony Pollard DAL
@ PHI
58
Matt Breida MIA
vs. LAR
59
Jerick McKinnon SF
@ SEA
60
Dion Lewis NYG
vs. TB
61
Mike Boone MIN
@ GB
62
D’Ernest Johnson CLE
vs. LV
63
Kyle Juszczyk SF
@ SEA
64
Darrel Williams KC
vs. NYJ
65
Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
@ NYG
66
Royce Freeman DEN
vs. LAC
67
Jordan Wilkins IND
@ DET
68
Kerryon Johnson DET
vs. IND
69
Devontae Booker LV
@ CLE
70
Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
@ BAL
71
Ito Smith ATL
@ CAR
72
T.J. Yeldon BUF
vs. NE
73
Jeremy McNichols TEN
@ CIN
74
Darwin Thompson KC
vs. NYJ
75
Dontrell Hilliard CLE
vs. LV
76
Jaylen Samuels PIT
@ BAL
77
Trenton Cannon CAR
vs. ATL
78
LeSean McCoy TB
@ NYG
79
Ryan Nall CHI
vs. NO
80
Jordan Howard MIA
vs. LAR
81
Patrick Laird MIA
vs. LAR
82
J.J. Taylor NE
@ BUF
