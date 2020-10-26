Fantasy Football Week 8 RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Returning?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we not only get players such as Myles Gaskin and Dalvin Cook back from byes, but a certain fantasy stud out of Charlotte may be eyeing a return as well. Plus, Jamaal Williams and Giovani Bernard skyrocket up the ranks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 8

Christian McCaffrey (RB4) may return for Thursday night’s tilt against the Atlanta Falcons, his first action since sustaining a high ankle sprain back in Week 2, per ESPN’s David Newton. While you should typically be cautious of a player coming off of injury, the belief is that Carolina will only play McCaffrey if he’s 100%. In that case, Run CMC shoots up to the top of all rankings and is a must-start against a Falcons defense that ranks second to last in football this season.

The next question is, what happens to Mike Davis (RB12)? In many ways, Davis likely becomes the DeAngelo Williams to McCaffrey’s Le’Veon Bell. A player who burst on the fantasy scene when the team’s starter is out, only to fall back into the abyss of mediocrity once said starter returns. It also doesn’t help that Davis has seen his numbers drop of late. After topping 22.0 points in three consecutive weeks, Davis has averaged just 10.05 points over his past two games. With that said, if McCaffrey is held out on Thursday, Davis creeps back into the low-end RB1 discussion against a defense he logged 149 total yards, nine receptions and a season-high 29.9 points just three weeks ago.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Kenyan Drake (ARI), Chase Edmonds (ARI), Antonio Gibson (WAS), JD McKissic (WAS), David Johnson (HOU), Duke Johnson (HOU), James Robinson (JAC)

    1

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    @ GB

    2

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    @ CHI

    3

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    @ CIN

    4

    		 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

    vs. ATL

    5

    		 Aaron Jones GB INJ

    vs. MIN

    6

    		 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

    vs. NYJ

    7

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    vs. LV

    8

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    @ PHI

    9

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    @ CLE

    10

    		 Chris Carson SEA INJ

    vs. SF

    11

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    vs. DAL

    12

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    vs. ATL

    13

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    @ DET

    14

    		 Myles Gaskin MIA

    vs. LAR

    15

    		 Todd Gurley II ATL

    @ CAR

    16

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    @ NYG

    17

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    vs. MIN

    18

    		 James Conner PIT

    @ BAL

    19

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    @ MIA

    20

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ

    vs. LAC

    21

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA

    vs. SF

    22

    		 Joe Mixon CIN INJ

    vs. TEN

    23

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    vs. NO

    24

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    vs. TEN

    25

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    vs. IND

    26

    		 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ

    vs. TB

    27

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    vs. LAC

    28

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL

    vs. PIT

    29

    		 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF INJ

    @ SEA

    30

    		 Le’Veon Bell KC

    vs. NYJ

    31

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    @ DET

    32

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    vs. IND

    33

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    @ NYG

    34

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    vs. NE

    35

    		 Damien Harris NE

    @ BUF

    36

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    @ KC

    37

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    vs. TB

    38

    		 Zack Moss BUF

    vs. NE

    39

    		 Justin Jackson LAC INJ

    @ DEN

    40

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    @ CHI

    41

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    vs. PIT

    42

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    @ DEN

    43

    		 Tevin Coleman SF INJ

    @ SEA

    44

    		 James White NE

    @ BUF

    45

    		 Cam Akers LAR

    @ MIA

    46

    		 Lamical Perine NYJ

    @ KC

    47

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    @ BUF

    48

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    vs. MIN

    49

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    vs. PIT

    50

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    @ GB

    51

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    @ CAR

    52

    		 Travis Homer SEA

    vs. SF

    53

    		 JaMycal Hasty SF

    @ SEA

    54

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    @ BAL

    55

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    @ MIA

    56

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    vs. DAL

    57

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    @ PHI

    58

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    vs. LAR

    59

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    @ SEA

    60

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    vs. TB

    61

    		 Mike Boone MIN

    @ GB

    62

    		 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

    vs. LV

    63

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    @ SEA

    64

    		 Darrel Williams KC

    vs. NYJ

    65

    		 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

    @ NYG

    66

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    vs. LAC

    67

    		 Jordan Wilkins IND

    @ DET

    68

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    vs. IND

    69

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    @ CLE

    70

    		 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

    @ BAL

    71

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    @ CAR

    72

    		 T.J. Yeldon BUF

    vs. NE

    73

    		 Jeremy McNichols TEN

    @ CIN

    74

    		 Darwin Thompson KC

    vs. NYJ

    75

    		 Dontrell Hilliard CLE

    vs. LV

    76

    		 Jaylen Samuels PIT

    @ BAL

    77

    		 Trenton Cannon CAR

    vs. ATL

    78

    		 LeSean McCoy TB

    @ NYG

    79

    		 Ryan Nall CHI

    vs. NO

    80

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    vs. LAR

    81

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    vs. LAR

    82

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    @ BUF
