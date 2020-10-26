Fantasy Football Week 8 TE Rankings: Harrison Bryant Emerges, Gronk Climbs

Fantasy Football Week 8 TE Rankings: Harrison Bryant Emerges, Gronk Climbs

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 8

Getty Tight end Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after catching a touchdown pass.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we not only get back the likes of Mark Andrews, Trey Burton, Mike Gesicki and Irv Smith Jr. from byes, but a rookie pass-catcher in Cleveland emerges as a viable play. Speaking of viable plays, Rob Gronkowski continues to trend towards reclaiming his placement amongst must-starts at the position.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 8 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Tight End Outlook Week 8

Over the first five weeks of the season, Rob Gronkowski (TE6) was the 31st-highest scoring TE in fantasy, averaging 5.1 ppg. Since then, Gronk has scored TDs in back-to-back weeks, averaging 14.7 ppg, the second-most output at his position over that span. Furthermore, in an offense with numerous mouths to feed, Gronk leads all Bucs pass-catchers in targets since Week 6 with 16.

At a position that lacks much depth behind the first handful of players, Gronk has firmly reinserted himself as a viable starter moving forward. His opponents this week, the New York Giants, have been fairly stern at defending the position this season, allowing the eighth-fewest points to TEs. However, they’ve shown a few knicks in the armor, as each of their past two opponents at the position have scored at least 13.2 points.

Harrison Bryant (TE15) stepped in for Austin Hooper this past Sunday after the Browns TE was diagnosed with appendicitis. The rookie out of FAU answered the bell, finding the end zone twice, on his way to 21.76 points, the only TE on the week to top 17.2 points.

The Odell Beckham Jr. injury likely opens up even more opportunities for Bryant. With that said, the Browns remain a run-first team, likely capping Bryant’s ceiling to where Hooper’s had been before his ailment. Bryant will also battle ex-first-round TE David Njoku for looks, who put up 10-plus points and a TD in Week 7.

Byant’s opponents this week have held every opposing TE this year, aside from Travis Kelce and Gronk, to 16 receiving yards or fewer. As we highlighted earlier, the position is too thin not to add a player such as Bryant, just don’t expect 20-plus points on a weekly basis.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS: Dan Arnold (ARI), Logan Thomas (WAS), Darren Fells (HOU), James O’Shaughnessy (JAC)

  3. #

    		 Tight End TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    vs. NYJ

    2

    		 George Kittle SF

    @ SEA

    3

    		 Darren Waller LV

    @ CLE

    4

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    vs. PIT

    5

    		 Noah Fant DEN

    vs. LAC

    6

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    @ NYG

    7

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    @ CIN

    8

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    @ CAR

    9

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    vs. TB

    10

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    @ DEN

    11

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    vs. IND

    12

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    vs. NO

    13

    		 Jared Cook NO

    @ CHI

    14

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    @ GB

    15

    		 Harrison Bryant CLE

    vs. LV

    16

    		 Richard Rodgers PHI

    vs. DAL

    17

    		 Trey Burton IND

    @ DET

    18

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    vs. LAR

    19

    		 Drew Sample CIN

    vs. TEN

    20

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    vs. MIN

    21

    		 Dalton Schultz DAL

    @ PHI

    22

    		 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN

    vs. LAC

    23

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    @ BAL

    24

    		 David Njoku CLE

    vs. LV

    25

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    @ MIA

    26

    		 Adam Shaheen MIA

    vs. LAR

    27

    		 Tyler Kroft BUF

    vs. NE

    28

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    vs. SF

    29

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    @ MIA

    30

    		 Dawson Knox BUF

    vs. NE

    31

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    @ GB

    32

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    vs. ATL

    33

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    @ NYG

    34

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    @ KC

    35

    		 Jack Doyle IND

    @ DET

    36

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    vs. PIT

    37

    		 Anthony Firkser TEN

    @ CIN

    38

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    vs. SF

    39

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    @ BAL

    40

    		 Jesse James DET

    vs. IND

    41

    		 Ryan Griffin NYJ

    @ KC

    42

    		 Ryan Izzo NE

    @ BUF

    43

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    vs. TB

    44

    		 Jace Sternberger GB

    vs. MIN

    45

    		 Nick Keizer KC

    vs. NYJ

    46

    		 Jake Butt DEN

    vs. LAC

    47

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    vs. SF

    48

    		 Nick Vannett DEN

    vs. LAC

    49

    		 Demetrius Harris CHI

    vs. NO

    50

    		 Blake Bell DAL

    @ PHI

    51

    		 MyCole Pruitt TEN

    @ CIN

    52

    		 Chris Manhertz CAR

    vs. ATL

    53

    		 Cethan Carter CIN

    vs. TEN

    54

    		 Devin Asiasi NE

    @ BUF

    55

    		 Ross Dwelley SF

    @ SEA

    56

    		 Trevon Wesco NYJ

    @ KC

    57

    		 Tanner Hudson TB

    @ NYG

    58

    		 Jaeden Graham ATL

    @ CAR

    59

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    vs. NO

    60

    		 Lee Smith BUF

    vs. NE

    61

    		 Tyler Conklin MIN

    @ GB

    62

    		 Luke Stocker ATL

    @ CAR

    63

    		 Levine Toilolo NYG

    vs. TB
    1. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

    2. READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,