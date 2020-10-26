Fantasy Football Week 8 TE Rankings: Harrison Bryant Emerges, Gronk Climbs

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we not only get back the likes of Mark Andrews, Trey Burton, Mike Gesicki and Irv Smith Jr. from byes, but a rookie pass-catcher in Cleveland emerges as a viable play. Speaking of viable plays, Rob Gronkowski continues to trend towards reclaiming his placement amongst must-starts at the position.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 8

Over the first five weeks of the season, Rob Gronkowski (TE6) was the 31st-highest scoring TE in fantasy, averaging 5.1 ppg. Since then, Gronk has scored TDs in back-to-back weeks, averaging 14.7 ppg, the second-most output at his position over that span. Furthermore, in an offense with numerous mouths to feed, Gronk leads all Bucs pass-catchers in targets since Week 6 with 16.

At a position that lacks much depth behind the first handful of players, Gronk has firmly reinserted himself as a viable starter moving forward. His opponents this week, the New York Giants, have been fairly stern at defending the position this season, allowing the eighth-fewest points to TEs. However, they’ve shown a few knicks in the armor, as each of their past two opponents at the position have scored at least 13.2 points.

Harrison Bryant (TE15) stepped in for Austin Hooper this past Sunday after the Browns TE was diagnosed with appendicitis. The rookie out of FAU answered the bell, finding the end zone twice, on his way to 21.76 points, the only TE on the week to top 17.2 points.

The Odell Beckham Jr. injury likely opens up even more opportunities for Bryant. With that said, the Browns remain a run-first team, likely capping Bryant’s ceiling to where Hooper’s had been before his ailment. Bryant will also battle ex-first-round TE David Njoku for looks, who put up 10-plus points and a TD in Week 7.

Byant’s opponents this week have held every opposing TE this year, aside from Travis Kelce and Gronk, to 16 receiving yards or fewer. As we highlighted earlier, the position is too thin not to add a player such as Bryant, just don’t expect 20-plus points on a weekly basis.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

