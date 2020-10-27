Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 8

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 8 of the NFL season. This week’s edition features a former first-rounder carving out a large role in a new home. Plus, is the position’s highest-point getter from a week ago bound to leave owners disappointed this Sunday? Let’s take a look.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Michael Thomas will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Tyler Boyd vs. TEN

The Bengals pass the football more than any other team in the NFL. In return, there’s enough volume for numerous pass-catchers to eat. Tee Higgins and A.J. Green are both viable plays this week, but Boyd is by far the superior choice. Fresh off a 13 target, 27.74 point performance, Boyd has averaged 18.0 ppg (7th-most among WRs to play min. of four games) and 9.3 targets per game since Week 2. The Titans have allowed 10 different WRs to record at least 84 yards and/or a TD since Week 2.

Robby Anderson vs. ATL

The WR7 on the season, Anderson continues to be the polar opposite of what he was in New York… consistent. Anderson, who is the ninth-most targeted player in football, has topped 10.5 points in every game this season. The Falcons secondary is horrendous, allowing the second-most passing ypg and a league-high 8.7 yards per pass attempt. Those numbers certainly bode well for the burner out of Temple.

Travis Fulgham vs. DAL

Fulgham saw a dip in fantasy production a week ago, yet at the same time further cemented himself as a viable weekly fantasy play. Fulgham’s 11 targets in Week 7 marked his third consecutive game with double-digit targets. Every receiver to see 10-plus targets against Dallas this year has finished with 90-plus receiving yards, and scored a combined six TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk at SEA

Fresh off his first career 100-yard performance, Aiyuk is expected to man a hefty workload in Week 8 with Deebo Samuel on the mend. The rookie has now received six-plus targets or scored a touchdown in three consecutive weeks. No team in football allows more targets, receptions, receiving yards and points than the Seahawks this season.

Sleeper: Nelson Agholor vs. CLE

After logging just 19% of the team’s offensive snaps in each of the first two weeks of the season, Agholor has since logged 83.25% of the team’s snaps over the past four games. In fact, in each of the weeks, Agholor checked in as the Raiders’ leading snap-getter at the position. Over his past three games, the former first-rounder has averaged 16.8 ppg. Yet, despite this production, he’s rostered in just 6% of leagues. The Browns allow the second-most points and fourth-most (tied) receiving TDs to opposing WRs.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Preston Willims vs. LAR

Williams has scored a TD in three of his past four games. Yet, he’s hit double-digit points in just one of those games. The volume is simply not there to trust the big-bodied pass catcher. This is especially true against a Rams defense that surrenders the second-fewest fantasy points to WRs this year. Not to mention he’ll be catching passes from a rookie making their first career start. DeVante Parker owners may want to tread carefully as well.

Darius Slayton vs. TB

Slayton has had two monster performances this season. Unfortunately, his five other games this season would be best described as mediocre (putting it kindly). Over those five games, Slayton averages just 7.3 ppg. Sterling Shepard’s return last week clearly proved Slayton is behind the veteran in the pecking order. Plus, the Giants have averaged just 178 passing yards over their last five games. The Bucs allow the eighth-fewest points to wideouts this year.

Buyers Beware: Tyler Lockett vs. SF

Obviously, you are not going to sit Lockett, especially after an absurd 53.0 point explosion. And obviously, you are expecting a decrease in production, but by how much? Prior to Week 7, Lockett had gone two straight games without topping 8.40 points. San Francisco allows the fifth-fewest points to WRs and since Week 3, has surrendered 60-plus yards to just one wideout.