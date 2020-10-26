Fantasy Football Week 8 Kicker Rankings: Tyler Bass Emerges, Avoid Matt Prater?

Fantasy Football Week 8 Kicker Rankings: Tyler Bass Emerges, Avoid Matt Prater?

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 8

Getty Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Dion Dawkins #73 as Corey Bojorquez #9 looks on after Bass kicked his sixth field goal of the game against the New York Jets.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups receive a boost as Justin Tucker, Jason Sanders and Rodrigo Blankenship, all top-four scorers at the position, return from a bye. Plus, we discuss Tyler Bass’ emergence and Matt Prater’s somewhat intimidating matchup.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 8 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Kicker Outlook Week 8

Tyler Bass (K8) exploded for 23.0 points in Week 7. To put in perspective how out of the blue Bass’ mammoth performance was, the Bills placekicker had not scored within double-digit points this year in any game prior. In fact, he had not topped 6.0 points since Week 2. While Bass’ performance has flash in the pan written all over it, he may very well be able to keep his stellar play up for at least one more game.

Over the past two week, the Patriots have allowed an absurd average of 17.0 ppg to opposing kickers, including a 24.0 point outing to Brandon McManus just two weeks ago. Over that span, the Pats have allowed four field goals from 40-plus yards. Bass hit from that distance on four occasions just last week.

Matt Prater (K10) has now topped double-digit scoring in all but two games this season, averaging 9.8 ppg on the year (10th-most amongst placekickers). However, a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 should give fantasy owners reason to pause.

The Colts have held opposing kickers to an average of 6.83 ppg this year, including three games of just 3.0 points or less. Yet, there is reason to be optimistic. Indy has surrendered 12.0-plus point outings to the position in back-to-back games. That statistic should bode well for Prater, who is the third-highest scoring kicker in fantasy over the past two weeks. He remains a viable option at the position, just more towards the latter end of K1 territory this week.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  1. NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Zane Gonzalez (ARI), Dustin Hopkins (WAS), Ka’imi Fairbairn (HOU), Josh Lambo (JAC)

  2. #

    		 Kicker TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Harrison Butker KC

    vs. NYJ

    2

    		 Wil Lutz NO

    @ CHI

    3

    		 Justin Tucker BAL

    vs. PIT

    4

    		 Younghoe Koo ATL

    @ CAR

    5

    		 Michael Badgley LAC

    @ DEN

    6

    		 Brandon McManus DEN

    vs. LAC

    7

    		 Mason Crosby GB

    vs. MIN

    8

    		 Tyler Bass BUF

    vs. NE

    9

    		 Jake Elliott PHI

    vs. DAL

    10

    		 Matt Prater DET

    vs. IND

    11

    		 Jason Sanders MIA

    vs. LAR

    12

    		 Graham Gano NYG

    vs. TB

    13

    		 Ryan Succop TB

    @ NYG

    14

    		 Robbie Gould SF

    @ SEA

    15

    		 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

    @ CIN

    16

    		 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

    @ DET

    17

    		 Cody Parkey CLE

    vs. LV

    18

    		 Daniel Carlson LV

    @ CLE

    19

    		 Joey Slye CAR

    vs. ATL

    20

    		 Jason Myers SEA

    vs. SF

    21

    		 Greg Zuerlein DAL

    @ PHI

    22

    		 Randy Bullock CIN

    vs. TEN

    23

    		 Cairo Santos CHI

    vs. NO

    24

    		 Chris Boswell PIT

    @ BAL

    25

    		 Dan Bailey MIN

    @ GB

    26

    		 Nick Folk NE

    @ BUF

    27

    		 Sam Sloman LAR

    @ MIA

    28

    		 Sam Ficken NYJ

    @ KC
    1.  For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

    1. READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,