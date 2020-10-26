Fantasy Football Week 8 Kicker Rankings: Tyler Bass Emerges, Avoid Matt Prater?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups receive a boost as Justin Tucker, Jason Sanders and Rodrigo Blankenship, all top-four scorers at the position, return from a bye. Plus, we discuss Tyler Bass’ emergence and Matt Prater’s somewhat intimidating matchup.

Kicker Outlook Week 8

Tyler Bass (K8) exploded for 23.0 points in Week 7. To put in perspective how out of the blue Bass’ mammoth performance was, the Bills placekicker had not scored within double-digit points this year in any game prior. In fact, he had not topped 6.0 points since Week 2. While Bass’ performance has flash in the pan written all over it, he may very well be able to keep his stellar play up for at least one more game.

Over the past two week, the Patriots have allowed an absurd average of 17.0 ppg to opposing kickers, including a 24.0 point outing to Brandon McManus just two weeks ago. Over that span, the Pats have allowed four field goals from 40-plus yards. Bass hit from that distance on four occasions just last week.

Matt Prater (K10) has now topped double-digit scoring in all but two games this season, averaging 9.8 ppg on the year (10th-most amongst placekickers). However, a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 should give fantasy owners reason to pause.

The Colts have held opposing kickers to an average of 6.83 ppg this year, including three games of just 3.0 points or less. Yet, there is reason to be optimistic. Indy has surrendered 12.0-plus point outings to the position in back-to-back games. That statistic should bode well for Prater, who is the third-highest scoring kicker in fantasy over the past two weeks. He remains a viable option at the position, just more towards the latter end of K1 territory this week.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough