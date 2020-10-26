Fantasy Football Week 8 QB Rankings: Justin Herbert Up, Josh Allen Down

Fantasy Football Week 8 QB Rankings: Justin Herbert Up, Josh Allen Down

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week fantasy owners get a much-welcomed boost to their lineups as the reigning league MVP returns from a bye. This week we will also see Tua Tagovailoa make his first career start. Plus, Justin Herbert continues to etch his name into the must-start category, while Josh Allen has begun to falter.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 8

If you were able to swing a trade for Justin Herbert (QB4) from a team that had a proven QB ahead of him, paint yourself lucky, as that ship has since sailed. Herbert is a potential league-winner, who has now averaged nearly 33.0 ppg over his past two games (second to only Kyler Murray amongst QBs). The rookie QB still has four games on the docket against bottom-nine defenses (points allowed to opposing QBs), starting this week against the Denver Broncos.

While they did hold Patrick Mahomes to just 12 points this past Sunday, that was in a snowy environment where the Broncos were simply overpowered, limiting Mahomes’ usage. The Chargers, on the other hand, have a -0.8 point differential on the year, which then drops to -2.3 on the road. Expect Herbert to have more than enough opportunity to produce.

Over the first five weeks of the season, Josh Allen (QB11) was the third-highest scoring player at his position. Over the past two weeks, he is QB17. Even a matchup with the woeful Jets in Week 7 wasn’t enough to reprise his fantasy dominance.

Allen’s opponents this week, the New England Patriots, have held each of their past two opponents at the position below double-digit scoring (7.47 point average). With that said, there is still hope for the Bills signal-caller. Allen’s running ability always makes him a viable option, regardless of matchup. The Pats did also have a three-game streak from Week 2 through Week 4 where opposing QBs averaged 23.36 points. Allen is still on the QB1 spectrum, just not the surefire play he was earlier in the year.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Kyler Murray (ARI), Deshaun Watson (HOU), Gardner Minshew (JAC), Kyle Allen (WAS)

  3. #

    		 Quarterback TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    vs. MIN

    2

    		 Patrick Mahomes II KC

    vs. NYJ

    3

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    vs. SF

    4

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    @ DEN

    5

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    @ CIN

    6

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    vs. PIT

    7

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    vs. DAL

    8

    		 Tom Brady TB

    @ NYG

    9

    		 Drew Brees NO

    @ CHI

    10

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    vs. ATL

    11

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    vs. NE

    12

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    vs. TEN

    13

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    vs. LV

    14

    		 Cam Newton NE

    @ BUF

    15

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    @ BAL

    16

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    @ CAR

    17

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    @ MIA

    18

    		 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

    vs. LAR

    19

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    vs. NO

    20

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    @ GB

    21

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    vs. IND

    22

    		 Derek Carr LV

    @ CLE

    23

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

    @ SEA

    24

    		 Drew Lock DEN

    vs. LAC

    25

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    vs. TB

    26

    		 Andy Dalton DAL INJ

    @ PHI

    27

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    @ DET

    28

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ

    @ KC

    29

    		 Jarrett Stidham NE

    @ BUF

    30

    		 Ben DiNucci DAL

    @ PHI

    31

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    @ CHI

    32

    		 Jalen Hurts PHI

    vs. DAL

    33

    		 Case Keenum CLE

    vs. LV

    34

    		 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

    vs. NO

    35

    		 C.J. Beathard SF

    @ SEA

    36

    		 Brett Rypien DEN

    vs. LAC

    37

    		 Jacoby Brissett IND

    @ DET

    38

    		 Robert Griffin III BAL

    vs. PIT

    39

    		 Joe Flacco NYJ

    @ KC

    40

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC

    @ DEN

    41

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    @ SEA

    42

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    vs. LAR
