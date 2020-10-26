Fantasy Football Week 8 QB Rankings: Justin Herbert Up, Josh Allen Down

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week fantasy owners get a much-welcomed boost to their lineups as the reigning league MVP returns from a bye. This week we will also see Tua Tagovailoa make his first career start. Plus, Justin Herbert continues to etch his name into the must-start category, while Josh Allen has begun to falter.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 8

If you were able to swing a trade for Justin Herbert (QB4) from a team that had a proven QB ahead of him, paint yourself lucky, as that ship has since sailed. Herbert is a potential league-winner, who has now averaged nearly 33.0 ppg over his past two games (second to only Kyler Murray amongst QBs). The rookie QB still has four games on the docket against bottom-nine defenses (points allowed to opposing QBs), starting this week against the Denver Broncos.

While they did hold Patrick Mahomes to just 12 points this past Sunday, that was in a snowy environment where the Broncos were simply overpowered, limiting Mahomes’ usage. The Chargers, on the other hand, have a -0.8 point differential on the year, which then drops to -2.3 on the road. Expect Herbert to have more than enough opportunity to produce.

Over the first five weeks of the season, Josh Allen (QB11) was the third-highest scoring player at his position. Over the past two weeks, he is QB17. Even a matchup with the woeful Jets in Week 7 wasn’t enough to reprise his fantasy dominance.

Allen’s opponents this week, the New England Patriots, have held each of their past two opponents at the position below double-digit scoring (7.47 point average). With that said, there is still hope for the Bills signal-caller. Allen’s running ability always makes him a viable option, regardless of matchup. The Pats did also have a three-game streak from Week 2 through Week 4 where opposing QBs averaged 23.36 points. Allen is still on the QB1 spectrum, just not the surefire play he was earlier in the year.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough – NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS : Kyler Murray (ARI), Deshaun Watson (HOU), Gardner Minshew (JAC), Kyle Allen (WAS) # Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. MIN 2 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs. NYJ 3 Russell Wilson SEA vs. SF 4 Justin Herbert LAC @ DEN 5 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ CIN 6 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT 7 Carson Wentz PHI vs. DAL 8 Tom Brady TB @ NYG 9 Drew Brees NO @ CHI 10 Teddy Bridgewater CAR vs. ATL 11 Josh Allen BUF vs. NE 12 Joe Burrow CIN vs. TEN 13 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. LV 14 Cam Newton NE @ BUF 15 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ BAL 16 Matt Ryan ATL @ CAR 17 Jared Goff LAR @ MIA 18 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. LAR 19 Nick Foles CHI vs. NO 20 Kirk Cousins MIN @ GB 21 Matthew Stafford DET vs. IND 22 Derek Carr LV @ CLE 23 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ SEA 24 Drew Lock DEN vs. LAC 25 Daniel Jones NYG vs. TB 26 Andy Dalton DAL INJ @ PHI 27 Philip Rivers IND @ DET 28 Sam Darnold NYJ @ KC 29 Jarrett Stidham NE @ BUF 30 Ben DiNucci DAL @ PHI 31 Taysom Hill NO @ CHI 32 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DAL 33 Case Keenum CLE vs. LV 34 Mitchell Trubisky CHI vs. NO 35 C.J. Beathard SF @ SEA 36 Brett Rypien DEN vs. LAC 37 Jacoby Brissett IND @ DET 38 Robert Griffin III BAL vs. PIT 39 Joe Flacco NYJ @ KC 40 Tyrod Taylor LAC @ DEN 41 Nick Mullens SF @ SEA 42 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. LAR

