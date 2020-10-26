Fantasy Football Week 8 QB Rankings: Justin Herbert Up, Josh Allen Down

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week fantasy owners get a much-welcomed boost to their lineups as the reigning league MVP returns from a bye. This week we will also see Tua Tagovailoa make his first career start. Plus, Justin Herbert continues to etch his name into the must-start category, while Josh Allen has begun to falter.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 8
If you were able to swing a trade for Justin Herbert (QB4) from a team that had a proven QB ahead of him, paint yourself lucky, as that ship has since sailed. Herbert is a potential league-winner, who has now averaged nearly 33.0 ppg over his past two games (second to only Kyler Murray amongst QBs). The rookie QB still has four games on the docket against bottom-nine defenses (points allowed to opposing QBs), starting this week against the Denver Broncos.
While they did hold Patrick Mahomes to just 12 points this past Sunday, that was in a snowy environment where the Broncos were simply overpowered, limiting Mahomes’ usage. The Chargers, on the other hand, have a -0.8 point differential on the year, which then drops to -2.3 on the road. Expect Herbert to have more than enough opportunity to produce.
Over the first five weeks of the season, Josh Allen (QB11) was the third-highest scoring player at his position. Over the past two weeks, he is QB17. Even a matchup with the woeful Jets in Week 7 wasn’t enough to reprise his fantasy dominance.
Allen’s opponents this week, the New England Patriots, have held each of their past two opponents at the position below double-digit scoring (7.47 point average). With that said, there is still hope for the Bills signal-caller. Allen’s running ability always makes him a viable option, regardless of matchup. The Pats did also have a three-game streak from Week 2 through Week 4 where opposing QBs averaged 23.36 points. Allen is still on the QB1 spectrum, just not the surefire play he was earlier in the year.
Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Kyler Murray (ARI), Deshaun Watson (HOU), Gardner Minshew (JAC), Kyle Allen (WAS)
#
Quarterback TEAM
Opp.
1
Aaron Rodgers GB
vs. MIN
2
Patrick Mahomes II KC
vs. NYJ
3
Russell Wilson SEA
vs. SF
4
Justin Herbert LAC
@ DEN
5
Ryan Tannehill TEN
@ CIN
6
Lamar Jackson BAL
vs. PIT
7
Carson Wentz PHI
vs. DAL
8
Tom Brady TB
@ NYG
9
Drew Brees NO
@ CHI
10
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
vs. ATL
11
Josh Allen BUF
vs. NE
12
Joe Burrow CIN
vs. TEN
13
Baker Mayfield CLE
vs. LV
14
Cam Newton NE
@ BUF
15
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
@ BAL
16
Matt Ryan ATL
@ CAR
17
Jared Goff LAR
@ MIA
18
Tua Tagovailoa MIA
vs. LAR
19
Nick Foles CHI
vs. NO
20
Kirk Cousins MIN
@ GB
21
Matthew Stafford DET
vs. IND
22
Derek Carr LV
@ CLE
23
Jimmy Garoppolo SF
@ SEA
24
Drew Lock DEN
vs. LAC
25
Daniel Jones NYG
vs. TB
26
Andy Dalton DAL INJ
@ PHI
27
Philip Rivers IND
@ DET
28
Sam Darnold NYJ
@ KC
29
Jarrett Stidham NE
@ BUF
30
Ben DiNucci DAL
@ PHI
31
Taysom Hill NO
@ CHI
32
Jalen Hurts PHI
vs. DAL
33
Case Keenum CLE
vs. LV
34
Mitchell Trubisky CHI
vs. NO
35
C.J. Beathard SF
@ SEA
36
Brett Rypien DEN
vs. LAC
37
Jacoby Brissett IND
@ DET
38
Robert Griffin III BAL
vs. PIT
39
Joe Flacco NYJ
@ KC
40
Tyrod Taylor LAC
@ DEN
41
Nick Mullens SF
@ SEA
42
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
vs. LAR
