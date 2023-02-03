Tyrese Haliburton Throws Serious Shade at Lakers After Improbable Comeback Win

An ugly three quarters saw the Los Angeles Lakers fall into a 15-point deficit, but they dug their way out of it in the fourth, earning a 112-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. After the game, Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton threw a subtle jab at the Lakers about the free-throw disparity (31 attempts for the Lakers and six for the Pacers) and the foul calls in the fourth quarter (or lack thereof).

“Poor fourth quarter all around,” Haliburton said via the Pacers UK Twitter account. “I think we didn’t get our first foul in the fourth until about 30 seconds. I’m not going to say anything, but what was the tweet? Sleepless nights? So, I don’t know, man. I can’t control everything out there, we can’t control everything out there. We gotta be better. It’s not on that. But man, they must be a really good defensive team. [Only] one foul in a whole quarter of basketball. But man, what can you do? We gotta be better. Fifteen [fourth-quarter] points isn’t acceptable.”

Tyrese Haliburton says as much as he can get away with, hinting at what we're all thinking after tonight's one-point loss to the Lakers. Pacers shot 6 free throws to the Lakers 31.#Pacers #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/lDQGxoGAmp — Indiana Pacers UK (@PacersUK) February 3, 2023

He was referencing a tweet put out by the NBA referee’s official Twitter account when they apologized for missing the call on LeBron James in the final moment of regulation in the Lakers’ loss against the Boston Celtics on January 28. Some shade was clearly being thrown, as Haliburton believes the Pacers should have gotten more foul calls.

Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.https://t.co/WyN8QVuTOl — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 29, 2023

Haliburton made his return to action against the Lakers after missing the previous 10 games with knee and elbow injuries. The star point guard has been putting up career numbers this year and was just selected to his first All-Star Game.

The Pacers star ended the night with 26 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals on 11-of-24 shooting from the field and 4-for-13 shooting from behind the three-point line. However, in the fourth quarter, he only managed to put up three points, shooting just 1-of-6 from the floor and 1-of-4 from distance.

As for the Lakers, it was Anthony Davis and James who stepped up to the plate (yet again). Davis dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks on 13-of-27 shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, James put up 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Lakers Interested in Zach LaVine Trade

The February 9 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Lakers will likely be actively looking for potential deals to be made. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, they are monitoring the possibility of a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

“That is why someone like Zach LaVine, the Bulls’ two-time All-Star who’s in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum contract, would have no shortage of suitors if Chicago decided to move the 27-year-old guard before next Thursday’s deadline — despite some concern about his recovery process from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee,” Fischer wrote. “The Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks have consistently been mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to land LaVine if the time does arrive. Portland also showed interest in signing LaVine last offseason, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Atlanta loomed as a potential LaVine destination before the Hawks splurged for Dejounte Murray.”

Latest for @YahooSports: Revisionist history suggests when NBA All-Stars seek a trade, his preferred list of teams can often backfire. In 2017, Kyrie Irving even left Boston off his group of desire teams… by design: https://t.co/pzDfVlPy1v — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 2, 2023

Jeanie Buss Discusses LeBron James’ Frustration

As the Lakers look for ways to enhance their roster, James is clearly upset with the current state of the team. During an appearance on the Know Mercy podcast with Stephen A. Smith, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discussed James’ frustrations.

“I mean, unless he’s winning, he’s not going to be happy,” Buss explained. “That’s him. That’s what drives him. And I could see why he would be frustrated. We’re all frustrated with, you know, we’re down four starters, and he’s our only remaining starter, and he’s gotta show up and play. And, the burden’s on him.”