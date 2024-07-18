Isaiah Thomas Works Out for Celtics Rival: Report

Former Boston Celtics MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas wants to continue his NBA career. At this point, his best bet is to work out for potentially interested teams. In this particular case, the latest team he worked out with is the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Thomas was among the players who had worked out for the Bucks.

“Sources tell me Isaiah Thomas worked out for the Bucks in Las Vegas,” Charania reported via his X account. “The two-time All-Star guard is working on an NBA return after finishing up last season with the Phoenix Suns.”

Thomas has struggled to stay in the NBA over the last few years. After missing the entire 2022-23 season, he returned to the Suns for the last few months of the 2023-24 season. Coincidentally, the Suns signed Thomas in 2014 before they traded him to the Celtics a few months later. Acquiring Thomas started the Celtics’ next era of playoff success, even though he didn’t factor much into their latest extensive playoff runs.

Thomas has not been an All-Star in quite some time. In fact, he’s played for other Celtics rivals multiple times, like the Los Angeles Lakers.

Isaiah Thomas Would Add to Bucks’ Solid Offseason

The Bucks are among the Celtics’ top competitors both in the Eastern Conference and the NBA period. They underwhelmed because of injuries most notably Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered an injury before the postseason.

They have not taken their second consecutive first-round exit lying down. They have added Delon Wright, Landry Shamet, and Gary Trent Jr. Since they have crossed the NBA’s second tax apron, they could only offer veteran’s minimum contracts. Adding that help for such a low cost is a big win for them.

Even if Thomas isn’t the player he was at his peak with the Celtics, he could provide some second-unit scoring, which could come in handy for the Bucks during the regular season. Milwaukee could take all the help they can get because the Celtics, as the reigning champions, will not be easy to beat.

However, the Bucks will still be a threat as long as they have Giannis on the team. Thomas isn’t a game-changer, but it’s not out of the question that he could still help.

Isaiah Thomas Grateful for City of Boston

Thomas’s time with the Celtics did not end well. However, despite all that’s happened, Thomas still appreciates the city and the Celtics’ fanbase. After seeing fans wear his jersey during the championship parade, Thomas explained why it means the world to him that fans still love him all these years later.

“It means everything. It’s a blessing,” Thomas told Noa Dalzell. “You would think I played 10 years here. You would think I won multiple championships. The love I have with the city, and vice versa, it’s just genuine. To hear those things and see those pictures of guys wearing No. 4 with my name on the back, I’m super thankful and appreciative. It’s a dope feeling to have, especially with a legendary fanbase like the Celtics.”

Thomas was universally loved by Celtics fans, and it took little time for him to win over the fanbase.