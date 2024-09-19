Major Bronny James Update for Lakers Opening Night

New Lakers guard Bronny James is expected to be in the rotation for the team’s opening night game against the Timberwolves on October 22, reports ESPN insider Zach Lowe.

During his appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on September 18, Lowe guaranteed that Bronny, the son of LeBron James, would suit up for the Lakers for the first game of the 2024-25 season. Lowe said Bronny would be in the lineup to ensure he and LeBron become the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

“He’s 100 percent playing in the opening game so they can have a moment together,” Lowe said. “That’s going to happen. So they [can] pass [the ball] to each other or whatever it ends up being.”

While Lowe expects Bronny to be on the Lakers bench on October 22, he said the USC product will also spend time with the South Bay Lakers, the franchise’s G League team.

“I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t spend part of the season in the G League,” Lowe said.

Bronny James Also G League Bound?

Lowe also pointed to comments made by new Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who said during the NBA Summer League in July 2024 that Bronny is “a developmental player” and will spend parts of his rookie season in the G League.

“He is a development player, that’s how we are looking at Bronny,” Redick told “SiriusXM NBA Radio” on July 12. “He’s certainly going to spend time with the Lakers. He will spend time as well in the G League. As we sort of build out our player-development program, he’s going to be an important part of that.”

Redick said what he’s communicated to Bron is that he’s looking for “defensive ball pressure” from the rookie as he feels the 19-year-old has the requisite skill set. To that end, Redick compared Bronny’s skill set to OKC Thunder’s All-Defensive star Luguentz Dort, who has a similar frame as the son of LeBron James.

“We were at the Canada-USA basketball exhibition game. And I turned to one of our assistant coaches during the game. And I said, ‘I think Lu Dort just single-handedly broke up the eighth possession of the game.’ Like, his impact. You can’t get into your offense. Sometimes, the shot clock winds down because of his ball pressure. He literally blows up entire plays because of that pressure.”

“And I really believe this. Bronny will eventually be that guy.”

LeBron James Excited to Play with Son

As LeBron enters his 22nd season in the NBA, his biggest joy stems from having the opportunity to play with his son. In an interview with TODAY’s Ariana Brockington, James said he considers playing with his son his single greatest feat.

“It’s probably, when it comes to basketball, it’s the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever had,” he said of playing with Bronny. “I’ve done it all as an individual, but there’s no greater accomplishment that will be able to overtake me being able to be on the same floor as my son. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened.”

It’s rather telling that James would consider playing with son his “greatest accomplishment” when his storied career includes four NBA championships, four MVP awards and countless other accolades.

Amid the excitement, James hasn’t lost sight of the fact that Bronny will be just another teammate.