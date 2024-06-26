Bronny James’ NBA Salary & Contract Projections May Surprise You

Heading into the 2024 NBA draft, LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James has a wide range of team projections which will have a major impact on the guard’s salary. James is widely projected to be a second-round pick which does not come with a specific guaranteed contract figure based on the draft slot like a first-round selection does.

The Los Angeles Lakers selecting James with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round has been a popular projection in NBA mock drafts. Under this scenario, James’ salary and contract with the Lakers would depend on the negotiations.

There is good news for James as plenty of second-round picks have landed lucrative contracts in recent years. Take for example Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis who the team acquired after the former Indiana standout was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 57 pick.

Despite being the next to last pick in the second round, Jackson-Davis still landed a good deal. Golden State signed Jackson-Davis to a four-year, $7.6 million contract, which included $3 million in guaranteed money. Jackson-Davis had a $1.1 million salary in his rookie season, but this number will rise up to $2.4 million in 2026-27.

If James can land a similar deal, this would take off the sting of being a second-round selection. It is still much less money than players at the top of the draft will make.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft is projected to land a four-year, $57 million contract, per Spotrac. This comes with a rookie salary of $12.6 million for 2024-25.

Bronny James’ Salary: How Much Money Would LeBron’s Son Make If He Is an NBA 1st Round Pick?

It is still possible a team could surprise and take James at the end of the first round. While it is unlikely, let’s examine how much money James would make if the Lakers opted to take him in the first round with the No. 17 pick.

If this were to happen, James would earn a four-year, $18.5 million contract. James would start out with a $3.8 million salary in 2024-25 if he were snagged by Los Angeles at No. 17. The final pick in the first round will earn a four-year, $12.8 million contract giving the No. 30 selection a $2.5 million salary.

Another team James has been linked to during the pre-draft process is the Phoenix Suns. If Phoenix opted to take James with the No. 22 pick he would earn a four-year, $15.2 million contract with a $3 million rookie salary.

Bronny James’ Salary Is Expected to Be Higher Than Caitlin Clark

Regardless of where James is selected, it is likely that James earns a more lucrative contract than Caitlin Clark signed with the Indiana Fever as the WNBA’s No. 1 pick. Clark signed a four-year deal worth as much as $338,056, per the WNBA collective bargaining agreement.

The star is earning a $76,535 salary in her rookie season with the Fever. James and Clark share similarities in that both have the potential to earn more money through endorsement deals. Both athletes signed top dollar NIL deals in college. On3.com projected James’ NIL value to be at $3.2 million during his USC tenure.