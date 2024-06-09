Knicks to Host Former 6th Overall Pick for Free-Agent Visit: Report

With a busy offseason ahead, the New York Knicks are starting early, bringing in former sixth overall pick Jarrett Culver for a free-agent workout.

Ian Begley of SNY was first with reports.

Jarrett Culver will be among the players at a free agent camp with the Knicks tomorrow. Culver hit 38 percent of his threes (6 per game) with Rio Grande Valley in the G League last season https://t.co/DWEHftAd0b — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 9, 2024

Culver, drafted sixth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, spent last season with the Rio Grande Vipers of the NBA G-League.

The 25-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals in appearances with the Houston Rockets affiliate.

He also shot 38% on 5.9 attempts from three, which is well above the league average. That alone will earn him looks from multiple teams ahead of next year, not just the Knicks.

Culver won’t be the only player in attendance with New York, but is the only name reported.

Knicks Had Interest in Culver in 2019 Draft

Begley previously reported Knicks interest in Culver on X (formerly known as Twitter) before the team hosted him for a workout.

“SNY sources: the Knicks have a June 5 workout scheduled with Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver,” Begley tweeted in May of 2019. “Some members of NYK’s front office are high on the 6-6 shooting guard from Texas Tech. NYK has the No. 3 pick in the draft.”

New York had the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It was ultimately used to select RJ Barrett, who’s since been traded for OG Anunoby after four and a half seasons with the Knicks.

Culver played two seasons with the Timberwolves before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2022-2023 season.

Culver’s been bouncing around since he was drafted. Sitting on the brink of his NBA career, he hopes to earn a roster spot in New York.

Knicks Have 2 First-Round Picks in 2024 Draft

News of the Knicks’ free agent camp comes in advance of the 2024 NBA Draft. New York has two first-round selections with the 24th (via the Dallas Mavericks) and 25th picks.

What they’re planning to do with those picks is undetermined. In past drafts, they’ve consolidated picks, sometimes walking away without making a pick in the first-round, like in 2022.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN reported on May 31 that the Knicks are looking into trade possibilities with their first-round selections.

“The Knicks are understandably looking into trade scenarios involving their two picks in the 20s as they work to prolong their current competitive window,” Woo wrote.

Begley reported that the feel as of June 5 is that New York will add some talent in the draft.

“If I had to guess, the Knicks make at least one of their three picks this year,” Begley wrote. “But I don’t get the sense that they are fully committed to moving their 2024 picks…But it’s worth noting that the takeaway among some in these recent meetings is that the Knicks will add talent via the 2024 draft.”

It’s hard to see a world where head coach Tom Thibodeau heads a roster with two rookies, let alone three. The Knicks have a high pick in the second round at 38th.

And in a draft class not considered tapped with star potential, it’s unlikely two picks in the late 20s would appeal in a trade-up proposal.

New York has glaring roster needs. The backup center or point guard position could be addressed in the draft. Free agency options are limited and they have deals to make with Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Culver’s free agent workout is just the beginning of the Knicks’ offseason agenda. They are performing due diligence in an offseason with high expectations.