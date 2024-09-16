Knicks Bring Back Former 19 PPG Scorer on 1-Year Deal: Report

With the 2024-2025 season fast approaching, the New York Knicks have signed Marcus Morris to a one-year deal. It’s an Exhibit 9 contract for the 13-year veteran who will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

New York announced the move through their Public Relations page on X.

It’s a second stint with the Knicks for Morris, who spent the 2019-2020 season with the team.

“As a member of the Knicks, he averaged 19.6 points (44.2% FG, 43.9% 3PT), 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals over 32.3 minutes in 43 games (all starts) during the 2019-20 season,” reads the press release.

SNY’s Ian Begley confirmed that Morris’ deal is an Exhibit 9 contract and non-guaranteed.

“Marcus Morris Sr.’s Exhibit 9 deal is obviously non guaranteed but he’s viewed by NYK as a stretch 4/5 at this point in his career, per league sources, and has a real chance to make NYK’s regular season roster,” Begley tweeted on September 15.

Morris spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, posting averages of 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over

49 collective appearances.

Knicks’ Frontcourt Still Taking Shape

After losing starting center Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, New York’s front court is still taking shape for next season.

Mitchell Robinson is expected to return to his role as starting center next to Julius Randle at the power forward slot. But beyond the longest tenured Knick, the only other center on the roster is Jericho Sims.

As of September 16, it seems New York’s front court could end up center-less in crunch time. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has previously shown an unwillingness to utilize Randle at the center spot in closing minutes and going small.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Randle only played .008% of his 3288 possessions at center last season. That number doesn’t incite optimism that he’ll do so even more next year.

But perhaps the Knicks’ newfound bevy of wing players — and lack of bigs — will force Thibs’ hand.

Marcus Morris Was Instrumental In Development of New-Look Knicks

Morris was if nothing else consistent during his last tour in New York. He scored 20 or more points in 25 of his 43 games played.

But his greatest impact was off the floor, and not until he departed the team. Morris landed with the LA Clippers at the 2020 trade deadline, in a trade that netted Moe Harkless and a future first-round pick for the Knicks.

That first-round pick, of course, became Immanuel Quickley, who developed into a premier sixth-man through three seasons and change with New York. He finished as runner up for the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023.

But he’s no longer with the Knicks. No, the team traded him and former third overall pick RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors at last season’s deadline, netting standout defensive wing, OG Anunoby.

Anunoby was a catalyst for New York last season. The team finished last season with a 20-3 record in the games he played. Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Morris returns to the Knicks with a credibility that rivals that of other blue and orange legends, but not for his work on the court.

And at age 35 and entering his 14th career season, he won’t be a staple of New York’s rotation, but a reliable end of roster veteran, provided he makes the roster.