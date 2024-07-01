76ers Land 2-Time All-Star to Pair With Paul George: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a busy start to NBA free agency, but the team added more than just Paul George. Philadelphia began free agency by agreeing to terms with two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond. The veteran was one of the first moves of NBA free agency, and George would also agree to join the Sixers less than 24 hours later.

“Free agent center Andre Drummond plans to sign a two-year, $10-plus million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania detailed in a June 30, 2024, message on X.

Drummond played 49 games for the 76ers in 2021-22 making him a familiar face in Philly. The big man spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bulls and gives Philadelphia a rebounding boost. Drummond averaged 8.4 points and 9 rebounds per game in 79 appearances last season.

The newest Sixers center teased the potential news with a priceless message on X. Drummond’s post is approaching 4,000 retweets and 2.7 million views.

“I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak 🫂,” Drummond said in a June 30 message teasing his move back to Philadelphia.

The Sixers Nearly Struck a Trade With the Bulls for Andre Drummond: Report

Drummond and the 76ers were almost reunited during the 2023-24 season. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Sixers nearly landed Drummond at the NBA trade deadline before being unable to reach a final agreement with the Bulls.

“The Sixers thought they had a trade for Andre Drummond back at February’s deadline,” Fischer detailed in a June 30 message on X. “No surprise the veteran center is now nearing a two-year, $10-plus million deal with Philadelphia, league source confirms. @MikeAScotto first on the terms.”



Philadelphia Also Agreed to Terms With Veteran Guard Eric Gordon

Daryl Morey 12 hours into the NBA free-agency negotiating period: ▪️ Sign Andre Drummond (2 years, ~$10M)

▪️ Sign Eric Gordon (1 year, $3.3M)

▪️ Sign Paul George (4 years, $212M)

▪️ Sign Kelly Oubre (2 years, $16.3M) pic.twitter.com/qW5spFqrUz — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 1, 2024

It has been a busy first 24 hours of free agency for Philadelphia. The Sixers also added veteran guard Eric Gordon. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 11 points, 2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1 steal per game while hitting 37.8% of his attempts from long range during 68 appearances with the Phoenix Suns in 2023-24.

“Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania reported on June 30.

Paul George Agreed to a 4-Year, $212 Million Deal to Give the 76ers a New Big 3

The major story remains George choosing to join the Sixers over the Clippers and Magic. After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joined the Magic, the signs were pointing to George teaming up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philly. While most of America was sleeping, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the George news at 3:30 a.m. Eastern on July 1.

“BREAKING: Free agent F Paul George has agreed on a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski detailed on X. “George committed in a meeting with Sixers officials and returns East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title.”

Even before George officially joined the 76ers, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor made the argument that Philadelphia was the star’s best option in free agency. George, Maxey and Embiid now form one of the best trios in the NBA.

“Paul George should go to the Sixers. Perfect fit with Maxey and Embiid. Can sign for the max into cap space. Philly has more cap space and picks to make additional moves,” O’Connor said in a June 30 message on X. “Now that sign-and-trades are unlikely, Philly is by far George’s best option to pursue a championship.”