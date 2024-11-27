NBA’s Biggest Beefs: 20 Stars Who Hate Each Other’s Guts

The NBA is a league driven by narrative as much as skill, where on-court and off-court drama blend to create rivalries that capture the attention of fans and bring new intensity to matchups.

From teammates turned rivals to players who’ve dueled for years, the league is filled with complex relationships.

Regardless of how these rivalries were forged, these rivalries add an extra layer of intensity, turning certain matchups into must-see action.

Let’s look at the biggest player beefs in the NBA:

10. Zion Williamson & Ja Morant

Here are two of the most electrifying players in the entire NBA. Both are incredible scorers capable of taking over a game at any given moment.

Beyond the court, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant have a lot of history and are frequently linked together. The first and second overall picks in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies respectively, the history between the two goes even beyond this. Both are South Carolina natives and grew up playing in the same AAU circuits, crossing paths multiple times.

Their shared history and career parallels make every matchup between the two a must-watch, as the two continue to serve as cornerstones for their respective franchises.

9. Jimmy Butler & Karl-Anthony Towns

The rivalry between these two perennial All-Stars stems from their time playing as teammates.

Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns were once the cornerstones of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but their time together was tumultuous to say the least.

Butler, renowned for his incredible work ethic and competitiveness, frequently criticized the drive of fellow teammates during his sole season in Minnesota. One infamous incident came during a Timberwolves practice, where Butler, eager to prove a point, defeated the rest of the starting lineup playing alongside third-stringers. It’s said that there was a lot of back-and-forth between KAT and Butler during this practice.

After this point, their relationship quickly soured. Even after Butler left the Timberwolves, he continued to have words for Towns, verbally ripping into him in matchups after joining the Miami Heat.

While the two have both moved on from their Minnesota days, this rivalry remains alive and well. Every matchup feels personal, with each man eager to prove his dominance over the other. Their encounters on the hardwood are a reminder that some tensions do not fade.

8. Draymond Green & Jordan Poole

Another set of teammates turned rivals, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are known for an infamous practice incident of their own.

The feud between the former Golden State Warriors teammates became public knowledge during the 2022 preseason, when video footage surfaced of Green punching Poole during team practice. The altercation occurred following a round of verbal sparring between the two, according to reports, with Green taking strong offense to comments made by Poole.

The footage took the basketball world by storm, raising many questions about the defending champs. And while the Warriors went on to have a solid season, it can be argued that their chemistry was doomed the second this punch occurred.

Ultimately, Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2023, no doubt with this incident being a strong factor. Despite the two sharing a solid connection as teammates, this punch will forever be the legacy of their relationship and keep the two as perpetual rivals.

7. Anthony Edwards & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are already two of the best players in the entire league, and their rivalry is only beginning to blossom. Playing in the Northwest division together, the matchups between the two are frequent and exciting.

They currently lead two of the best up-and-coming teams in the conference, with Edwards being the cornerstone for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Gilgeous-Alexander being the ace of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their contrasting playstyles add another intriguing layer to the rivalry; Edwards is explosive and frequently takes it to the rim for a hard finish, while Gilgeous-Alexander relies more on his smooth footwork and finesse to get his buckets. Their differences in approach have not gone unnoticed by Edwards, who has made comments regarding how officials reward Gilgeous-Alexander’s style of play more.

In another exchange between the two, Edwards proclaimed that he was a better player than both Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. Gilgeous-Alexander responded how only he could, stating, “I expected him to say that.” With the sparks already seeming to fly between the two, they should be one of the premier rivalries of the league for years.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Jaylen Brown

Two of the best players on two of the premier teams in the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown have seen each other on the floor countless times, with their battles often being crucial for playoff seeding and championship aspirations.

While there’s always been a layer of intensity between the two, the intensity ramped up following an on-court interaction in mid-November 2024. Following a hard offensive foul, Antetokounmpo reached his hand out to Brown and faked a handshake. Brown did not take kindly to this, calling Antetokounmpo a child during a post-game interview.

While Antetokounmpo saw the interaction as plain fun, there will no doubt be increased tensions between the two in future matchups.

5. Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren represent the next evolution of the NBA big man, with their blossoming rivalry turning any matchup between the two giants into must-see TV. Both are 7-plus feet with incredible skillsets for their size, blending traditional center duties with guard-like play.

Wembanyama and Holmgren currently serve as important pieces for the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively, with both putting up excellent numbers in the ever-tough Western Conference.

The history between the two unicorns goes even beyond their time in the league, with the two facing off initially during the FIBA Under-19 tournament. The two faced off in the final matchup between Team USA and Team France, with the Holmgren and the USA edging out France to win it all. This loss stuck with Wembanyama, who said, “Just thinking about it makes my jaw clench.”

Beyond their on-court encounters, the two share the pressure of being hyped as generational big-man talents expected to take their team to the next level. As their teams continue to develop, we can expect to see the two square off in high-profile matchups for years to come.

4. Draymond Green & Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green earns the distinction as the only person to appear on this list twice, which is no surprise seeing how he is part of one of the league’s most petty yet entertaining rivalries. The feud between Green and Rudy Gobert has provided endless entertainment in the way of trash talk, on-court incidents, and overall hostility. There are not many athletes that can stir the pot like Green, and Gobert happens to be one of his favorite targets.

This feud is built on the back of the defensive talent that both exhibit. The two are some of the best defensive players of the generation, and Gobert’s efforts specifically have earned him four DPOY nods, with Green frequently being a critic of this. While Green’s outspoken nature has certainly gained more attention for the feud, Gobert’s subtle jabs back have only stoked the flames.

Their rivalry isn’t limited to off-court either; the two have come to blows on the court as well, with one particular incident seeing Green put Gobert in a headlock in the middle of a game!

The feud between the two is quite comical when you put it into perspective, yet it continues to be one of the most intense rivalries in the game.

3. Devin Booker & Luka Doncic

The pair of Devin Booker and Luka Doncic has quickly become one of the most compelling rivalries in the NBA. The two Western Conference guards match up frequently, with trash talk and intense playoff battles being hallmarks of their feud.

The rivalry gained traction during the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, where Booker’s Phoenix Suns and Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks met in a heated seven-game series. During the series, trash talk between the two was rampant. In Game 5, Booker, following a fall, laid on the floor, calling it the “Luka special.” Never one to let someone have the last word, Doncic responded after the Mavericks’ win the following game, saying, “Everybody acting tough when they’re up.” In the final game of the series, the Mavericks destroyed the Suns, spawning perhaps one of the funniest and most iconic pictures in recent memory.

This matchup in the semis was perhaps the most famed moment of their rivalry, but the two should continue to clash for years to come.

2. Joel Embiid & Nikola Jokic

One of the best big-man rivalries in recent years, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid frequently battle for the title of best center in the NBA.

The two bring vastly different playstyles but have shown their dominance in their own ways. Jokic is best known for his incredible playmaking ability and court vision that allows him to orchestrate the offense like a point guard. Meanwhile, Embiid plays much more like a traditional center with some modern twists, bringing a physical style marked by dominance on both sides of the floor.

Both men are constant frontrunners for the MVP award, with the 2022-23 season being the height of the rivalry up to this point. Here, Embiid edged out Jokic — who was looking to threepeat as MVP — en route to winning his first. While the two had been compared a lot up to then, this seems to be the point where the rivalry between the two became a huge talking point among pundits and fans alike.

While the animosity doesn’t seem to be as high between these two as other pairings on this list, there’s an argument for this being the most marquee rivalry in the league today, with both centers’ high-profile play bringing them to the forefront. Here’s to more clashes between these generational big men.

1. LeBron James & Stephen Curry

Is anyone really surprised? Considered one of the best player-versus-player rivalries in NBA history, this rivalry is built not on personal animosity but on dominance and legacy.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have defined an entire era of basketball, with every matchup between the two captivating fans worldwide. The two stars’ stories interestingly both began in Akron, Ohio (in the same hospital!), but their paths to the top diverged pretty heavily thereafter.

This rivalry emerged in the 2015 Finals, where Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to claim their first championship. This was only the start of a years-long saga, with the Cavaliers rallying back from a 3-1 deficit the following year to win their first title. The two teams would meet in the Finals two more times after this, but with Kevin Durant as part of the equation, the Warriors dispatched the Cavaliers quite easily. Despite this, the rivalry between James and Curry would frequently be at the forefront of these confrontations.

Despite their vastly different play styles, their shared greatness is something even the biggest hater of both can’t argue. LeBron’s all-around dominance and Curry’s unparalleled shooting have provided some of the most exciting moments in league history and the two continue to be two of the biggest draws in the sport. Even as they enter the twilight of their careers, the rivalry remains electric, with their most recent playoff matchup coming as recently as 2023.

While the rivalry is legendary, it is also unique in how much respect the two have for one another. The two played together in the 2024 Olympics, with LeBron proclaiming afterward that “it was everything and more,” adding, “I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere.” With how well the pair worked together in Paris, it’s no wonder why a team-up between the two rivals in the NBA is something that fans have been salivating over.

Regardless, their rivalry remains as strong as ever. The two are perhaps the closest thing we’ve seen to the Magic vs. Bird rivalry and will remain a defining storyline in the NBA for as long as these legends continue to play.

