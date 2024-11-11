Jaylen Brown Slanders Giannis Antetokounmpo After Celtics Win

The Boston Celtics improved to 9-2 on the season after completing the comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on November 9. Things got chippy during the game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo faking a handshake to Jaylen Brown after getting the offensive foul call.

When asked about the interaction postgame, Brown was blunt.

“Giannis is a child,” Brown told reporters. “I’m just focused on helping my team get a win. And that’s what we did tonight.”

He’s not the only Celtic who was frustrated by Antetokounmpo. Jayson Tatum, too, shared some frustrations with the Greek Freak, whose close out on a three forced the Boston star to roll his ankle. No foul call was made by officials.

“It’s a tough situation,” Tatum said of the play. “I get my fair share of techs throughout the season, rightfully so and rightfully so. But there’s certain calls I just feel like you can’t miss. Your job is to protect the guys on the court, protect the shooter. That’s something I could have been out with, for six weeks or whatever…That (expletive) is frustrating.”

Brown and Tatum combined for 45 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 113-107 win for Boston. Giannis-related issues aside, it was a pretty good day for the Celtics, who are second in the Eastern Conference.

