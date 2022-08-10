Former Giants 2021 Defender Bolts for AFC West Contender

Former New York Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs to a one-year deal, his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. Shelton was most recently with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

Shelton, who will be 29 soon, played in 13 games for the Giants last season, recording 31 total tackles in only 29 percent of snaps in 2021.

Shelton’s Career

The Washington Huskies product came into the league as a first-round draft pick — 12th overall — of the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He had 45 starts during his three seasons with Cleveland until being traded to the New England Patriots in 2018.

Shelton played two seasons under Bill Belichick and was on the Super Bowl-winning team in 2018. He arguably had his best season in 2019, notching three sacks and 61 total tackles in 14 starts. That led to him signing a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He started 12 games in that season and posted one sack and 37 total tackles. After being placed on injured reserve in Week 12, the Lions would release him in March of 2021.

During his seven-year career, Shelton has nabbed 138 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 100 regular season games played. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 350 pounds, Shelton is known for being a run defender. However, his PFF rush defense grade has been under 45 for the last two seasons. In his first five seasons, Shelton had a PFF rush defense grade of over 65.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran lineman worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 8, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He also had a tryout with the Carolina Panthers. It’s possible the Chiefs enticed Shelton away from Las Vegas and Carolina with a better offer.

The official deal between Shelton and the Chiefs has yet to be announced. Shelton joins a defensive tackle room in Kansas City which includes Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, Joshua Kaindoh, and Taylor Stallworth.

Giants Preseason Begins on Aug. 11

The Giants will make the trip to Foxborough this Thursday to start the 2022 preseason against the Patriots. Head coach Brian Daboll will make his preseason debut against a team that he used to coach and garnered five Super Bowl titles in that span.

While it appears that quarterback Daniel Jones will receive playing time, it’s unlikely that it will be for long. There’s a chance to see more from backup veterans Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb.

It’ll be interesting to see the new-look offensive line. General manager Joe Schoen added veterans Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski along with first-round rookie Evan Neal to revamp the offensive front. Andrew Thomas and Shane Lemieux are the returners on the offensive line.

The Giants’ depth to their offensive line has taken a hit in training camp. McKethan is the second backup offensive lineman that the team has lost over the last few days. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, offensive tackle Matt Gono is expected to retire due to a neck injury that he started experiencing last week. Second-year offensive lineman Matt Peart is already on the Physically Unable to Perform List due to an ACL injury he suffered last season.

Other than Neal, the rookies, which include Kayvon Thibodeaux, Wan’Dale Robinson and projected No. 1 tight end Daniel Bellinger, will be closely monitored.