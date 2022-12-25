Giants Starting Pass Rusher Sends Update After Injury Scare

A troubling injury occurred for the New York Giants during their 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.

Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari left the field after a sack of Kirk Cousins in the second quarter and was carted into the locker room. His return was questionable, but he’d later be ruled out in the third quarter.

After the game, Ojulari told reporters that his ankle got “rolled up on”, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, and that X-rays came back negative for any structural damage.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic also reported that Ojulari said that he suffered a “basketball sprain” and expressed hope he will be able to play in the team’s next game against the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Day.

Azeez Ojulari said he suffered a “basketball” ankle sprain. Best case, but too early to say how much time he’ll miss, if any. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 24, 2022

Azeez Ojulari’s Impact

It would be a huge loss for the Giants if Ojulari were to miss time. After sacking Cousins on Sunday, it marked the fifth straight game that the 22-year-old recorded a sack, giving him 5.5 this season in just six games. Last season, he led the team in sacks with eight as a rookie.

Ojulari has dealt with adversity, to say the least in 2022. He suffered a strained hamstring in training camp which caused him to miss the first two games of the season. He came back in Weeks 3 and 4, but a calf injury sidelined him for the next seven games.

The Giants brought in Wink Martindale to be their defensive coordinator this season and have relied on his blitz-heavy schemes to compensate for the deficiencies at linebacker and in the secondary. Ojulari has been a part of that philosophy and has mashed with Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edges and Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on the interior.

Since Ojulari’s second return from injury, the Giants’ pass rush had shown strides. Thibodeaux had his coming-out party as he was named the NFC defensive player of the week after posting 12 tackles and a strip sack for a touchdown score in the team’s Week 15 win over the Washington Commanders.

Giants Forgotten Contributor

The loss to the Vikings dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. New York also allowed a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter, which led to Minnesota achieving a touchdown five plays later.

But when it comes to Giants kicker Graham Gano, he might as well be called Mr. Ol Reliable.

Gano was perfect on all three of his field goals, including one from 55 yards away, a pair of 44-yarders and his sole extra point on Saturday. He also kicked each kickoff into or out of the endzone, which prevented Minnesota’s solid returning unit from having any chance of

The 13-year NFL veteran has a franchise-record eight field goals of 50 or more yards, breaking the record of seven he set last season.

It’s hard to believe that Gano didn’t make the Pro Bowl in 2022, but that won’t stop the 35-year-old from giving it his all.