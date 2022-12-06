Giants Have Chance to Land Former $32 Million QB in 2023

There will continue to be a debate about the future of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The 25-year-old Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. The Giants didn’t exercise the 2019 first-round pick’s fifth-year option.

It’s not likely this season that the Giants will add Baker Mayfield, who was released by the Carolina Panthers. The Giants are 7-4-1 with Jones at the helm and if the team puts in a claim for Mayfield, Big Blue would need to pay $1.3 million for the remainder of the season, if awarded the quarterback. Remember, the team is in the running for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pegged six teams, including the Giants, that could be landing spots for Mayfield in 2023.

“Teams I’ve talked to say (Mayfield’s) days as an NFL starter could be numbered,” Fowler wrote. “But several teams could be completely starting over at quarterback, including the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and New York Giants.”

Giants Potential Fit for Mayfield in 2023

Mayfield hasn’t done himself any favors this season with his performance. Prior to his December 5 release, Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 57.8% of his passes during his seven appearances. He earned just a 52.2 grade from Pro Football Focus for 2022.

Fowler believes there will be a roster spot for Mayfield in 2023, but he won’t be high on the food chain.

“There will be jobs available. But he’s low on the free agent pecking order,” Fowler wrote.

That’s where the Giants could come in. Mayfield will have a more affordable price next season than the $32 million contract he signed with the Cleveland Browns after being the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen could elect to sign Jones to a one-year deal and add more offensive talent to a roster that needs playmakers. He could also elect to add Mayfield as a backup option to go against Tyrod Taylor, who is a former teammate and hasn’t played in 2022.

Other than Jones, the Giants would still need salary cap space to address the future of another player. That player is Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. According to Spotrac, they project the Giants to have as much as $51,458,949 worth of room.

But after the season, Schoen will likely do his due diligence and explore any quarterback option, which could include Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick could present a buy-low opportunity for New York.

Saquon Barkley Nabs Achievement

On December 6, Barkley was chosen as the Giants’ nominee for the 2022 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The prize honors an NFL player for excellent volunteerism in addition to their prowess on the field.

Saquon Barkley is our nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award! 1 RT = 1 Vote for Saquon!#WPMOYChallenge + Barkley 📰: https://t.co/J6EQDFwnAf pic.twitter.com/Q1PfbAc9cr — New York Giants (@Giants) December 6, 2022

Barkley has been tireless in his community work even before he got to Giants.

Since being drafted by the Giants, Barkley has been very active within the community.

He is a supporter of Covenant House New Jersey, an organization that assists young people whose families are affected by incarceration, who are experiencing homelessness, and who are victims of human trafficking. In honor of his grandmother, he also established the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.