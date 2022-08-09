Giants OL Coach Breaks Silence on Pushing Defender During Fight

It’s not every day that you hear of an NFL coach pushing one of their own players. New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson did just that in his first season with the team.

During the viral Giants brawl on Aug. 8, Johnson pushed linebacker Cam Brown. Then, Feliciano sucker-punched Brown, who also threw in a few punches.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan called it a “major fight” and noted that he never saw a coach, in this case, Johnson, push a player on the practice field.

Johnson spoke on the matter to reporters the next day.

“The incident yesterday, I take full responsibility,” Johnson said on Aug. 9. “I’m remorseful. It can’t happen. It won’t happen again. I’ve apologized to the appropriate people, in particular Cam (Brown). I have to be better than that. It’s not what we’re looking for. As I said, it’s a regrettable incident that can’t happen again.”

Johnson sounds sincere after pushing Cam Brown during yesterday’s fight — clearly this was an issue and I’m sure Daboll addressed it. Learning moment for Johnson I imagine, I appreciate his honesty. pic.twitter.com/WdTMh2mTyt — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 9, 2022

During the Aug. 8 practice, running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and bulldozed cornerback Aaron Robinson, which didn’t please the defense — especially linebacker Tae Crowder. After that, the physicality ramped up which led to a brawl breaking loose three plays later.

Giants center Jon Feliciano grabbed Crowder’s head and, according to NYDN Giants reporter Pat Leonard, Feliciano “pulled Crowder and tried to knee him in the face.”

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder fight!!!!!! Feliciano ended up swinging on Crowder after the fact too pic.twitter.com/xS54LBeNw8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

Luckily, the fight ended up causing no injuries.

Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina noted that head coach Brian Daboll’s handling of the fight was “admirable” and that he “didn’t flip out with an expletive-filled tirade” or “eject anyone from practice.”

Daboll Speaks on Fight

Johnson was alongside Daboll in Buffalo as the Bills offensive line coach from 2018-2021. He joined the Giants and brings 27 years of coaching experience, including 12 in the NFL.

Head coach Brian Daboll told Johnson that “it can’t happen again” when it comes to pushing their own players. As for the rest of the fight, Daboll wasn’t pleased with it but there will be no discipline for the parties involved.

“That’s not what we’re looking to do,” Daboll told reporters.

The video of Barkley igniting the intensity of the Aug. 8 practice by trucking Robinson was shown by Duggan.

This is what got the ball rolling on the chippiness today. If the tradeoff for Saquon running like this all season is a practice fight, Daboll will gladly put a boxing ring on the sideline: pic.twitter.com/sP4PCJMziA — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2022

To make light of the skirmish, Feliciano and Crowder stood next to each other and waved to the crowd at the beginning of Tuesday’s practice.

Rookie Changes Number

After starting training camp with the No. 70, first-round rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal has changed his number to the No. 73.

New number for Evan Neal 👀 pic.twitter.com/GyAf9hFhxf — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2022

Neal has worn the No. 73 since his high school days.

“It’s just a number that I’ve always worn, worn it since my freshman year in high school,” Neal told reporters on Aug. 9.

Former Giants tackle Matt Gono had previously worn 73. Neal wanted the number when he was drafted. Gono is expected to retire due to a neck injury that he started experiencing last week. He was released Monday, which made the number available for Neal.