Giants Have Interest in Extending Key Starter: Report

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen discussed during his bye week press conference that he would explore extending some players this week. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have begun extension conversations with safety Julian Love.

The Giants & safety Julian Love’s reps have had conversations about a contract extension, according to a source. Love, 24, a 2019 4th round pick from Notre Dame, is a captain, an indispensable player & pending UFA Joe Schoen wants to get any in-season extensions done this week pic.twitter.com/F1xwnt0zmn — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 3, 2022

Schoen mentioned numerous players that have a chance of being extended and Love was one of them. He also acknowledged that the Giants would discuss the futures of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.

The first-year general manager did say that there are still games left to evaluate the two players, and he’s not excluding examining the rest of the roster.

“There’s nine games left, so it’s an ongoing evaluation for everybody on the roster, not just Saquon and Daniel being UFAs,” Schoen said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “Obviously, those are two important players to where we are right now, but it’s a constant evaluation. We still have nine games left.”

With Leonard’s report coming out this week, there’s a chance that Love is a strong candidate to be extended.

Love’s History

The 24-year-old Love was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 draft. In his first three seasons, Love played numerous roles and started in 16 games out of 48 appearances.

However, under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Love has emerged as one of the team’s defensive catalysts. He leads the team in total tackles (58) and has three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

Love was given the starting role entering the 2022 season. He was named a team captain before the season, despite not being a full-time starter in the past. It’s evident that teammates respect the fourth-year pro since he received enough player votes from both the defensive side of the ball and from special teams.

This season, Love has been part of key moments this season. In Week 2, the Notre Dame product recorded a huge late-game sack in the Giants’ 19-16 over the Carolina Panthers.

Julian Love sack on 3rd down!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LTb3y9jzJ5 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 18, 2022

He also caught a late-game interception against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, which played a role in the Giants’ 24-20 victory in Week 6.

📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/tIZxk1lOlf — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

The 6-2 Giants have had success with Love alongside Xavier McKinney. Love will be a free agent after the 2022 season and it’s likely the team would love to have him locked up for the foreseeable future.