Giants Polarizing WR Emptied Locker After Week 2 Win

The New York Giants continued their impressive start under new head coach Brian Daboll with a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. The win gives the Giants a 2-0 record but after the game, there’s a bit of uncertainty regarding one Giants player.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay barely saw action and has fallen off the pecking order. He recorded zero receptions on zero targets after catching two passes in Week 1.

According to New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Golladay’s locker was empty when postgame media arrived after the 15-minute cooling-off period after the game. The veteran receiver was also not present in the locker room.

Kenny Golladay was not in locker room and his locker was empty after the 15 minute cooling off period for postgame media #Giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 18, 2022

Daboll told reporters after the game that Golladay’s limited snaps were the plan going into the game. He said that they plan to roll players in the wide receiver position.

“It’s going to be a continual competition,” Daboll said. “(Kadarius Toney) had opportunities today. We’ll see what it is next week. Maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that, but I think that position we’re going to just keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance.”

After signing a lucrative four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in 2021, the veteran receiver has trended downward and it doesn’t appear it will get any better.

Giants Defense Flashes

The Giants were missing edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari for the second straight game. Aaron Robinson was out Sunday due to undergoing an appendectomy during the week.

And it didn’t matter.

Baker Mayfield finished with just 145 yards, a touchdown, and a 48.3% completion rate. D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson combined for only six receptions. Christian McCaffery did total 128 scrimmage yards, but he didn’t record a touchdown.

New York’s secondary kept Carolina’s offense in check. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott got the start in place of Robinson on the boundary opposite Adoree’ Jackson. While Flott did allow a third-quarter touchdown from Mayfield to Moore, there weren’t any other eye-glaring mistakes from the rookie.

Don “Wink” Martindale has to be pleased with the results from New York as they were also without Leonard Williams, who left in the third quarter and didn’t return due to a knee injury.

Giants Offense Survives

In last week’s victory, the Giants rode the coattails of Saquon Barkley, who notched 194 total yards against the Titans.

This week, the Giants couldn’t find their go-to player on offense. New York netted just 60 total offensive yards on 26 offensive plays, including zero rushing yards in the first half. Daniel Jones also almost had a clear pick-six interception that was dropped. However, the offense found a spark on their second drive of the third quarter, sprinting down the field for a touchdown.

For the season, Jones has 364 yards passing on the season, is averaging 6.6 yards per attempt, 5.17 air yards per attempt. He’s thrown three touchdowns and one interception with a 70.9% completion percentage.

For the second straight week, it was a defensive showdown — which could potentially be the Giants’ theme of 2022.