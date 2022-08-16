Giants WR Kenny Golladay Get Brutally Honest on Criticism

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract last season and expected big things to come. The Pro Bowl wideout eclipsed 1,000 yards in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Detroit Lions and is known for being a big-body threat that can catch jump balls consistently.

So far, Golladay hasn’t come close to expectations. He totaled 37 receptions on 521 yards last season and didn’t record a touchdown. The veteran wideout also missed time due to injury.

Golladay has continued his miscues in training camp by not consistently separating and winning jump-balls. He also dropped a would-be first down near the goal line against the New England Patriots last week.

The 28-year-old has heard the noise and criticism and told reporters that he’s even more critical about himself.

“I’m my biggest critic pretty much, so if other people are saying things about me, they’re not going to be harder than I am on myself,” Golladay said on Aug. 16, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s really just coming into work with that hard hat on every day, keep your head down, trust the process and just grind.”

The Giants aren’t getting rid of Golladay any time soon due to his contract structure. New York is hoping for a rebound season that can help fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Daboll Defends Golladay

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen didn’t make the decision to sign Golladay. Former general manager Dave Gettleman did so, and the signing was one of many moves that led to his firing. It also factored into the sacking of Joe Judge.

However, Daboll and Schoen did sign up for Golladay to play a role for the Giants in 2023.

Daboll took questions in a press conference on Aug. 14 and was asked if he’s happy with the results from Golladay so far in camp.

“I think he’s acclimated himself well in terms of what we’re doing,” Daboll said. “Again, all receivers, they’re different. Some are really shifty and quick. Some are big and physical. It’s just a matter of when you have an opportunity to go out there and make plays, which he’s made some of them, that you go ahead and make them. I’ve been pleased with how he’s handled himself. He’s been a pro, and he’s competing everyday with those guys.”

Golladay isn’t the only receiver that has dealt with injury issues. The Giants didn’t dress Kadarius Toney last Thursday due to a nagging hamstring injury. But he participated in wide receiver drills on Aug. 16. Sterling Shepard is rehabbing from his 2021 torn ACL but coach Daboll said on Aug. 12 that he’s getting closer to returning.

Backup QB Responds to Latest Development

Daboll told reporters before Aug. 16 practice that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get a chance to run with the starting offense during practice.

Daniel Jones has continued to struggle in camp, but Daboll went on to say that the Giants have “full confidence” in Jones and that Taylor receiving first-team reps will not change the fact that Jones is entering the regular season as the team’s starter.

Taylor has experience starting as he helped guide the Buffalo Bills to a playoff berth in 2017 and ending the team’s 17-year playoff drought.

The veteran quarterback is prepared to do his job and let the rest follow.

“Ultimately the coaches and front office, it’s their job to determine who is the best option to go,” Taylor told Newsday. “I’m not here to make that decision. My job is to come in each day, show great energy, give great effort, and execute at a high level.”