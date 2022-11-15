Giants Lose Out on Landing Former 1st-Round Pick: Report

The New York Giants attempted to claim fourth-year defensive lineman Jerry Tillery off waivers on November 14. They were one of eight teams that put in a claim for the former first-round pick. However, the Las Vegas Raiders were the team to win the claim for Tillery, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.

Eight teams – Las Vegas, Detroit, Carolina, Indianapolis, San Francisco, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Kansas City – put in waiver claims for former Chargers’ first-round pick Jerry Tillery, who was assigned to the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

In addition to Las Vegas, the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets submitted claims for Tillery, per Schefter.

The waiver wire is based on the current draft order. Unlike in recent years, the Giants have a winning record in 2022 and aren’t in a favorable position in waiver wire priority to add whoever has become available.

And the 7-2 Giants will gladly accept the consequences.

The Los Angeles Chargers surprisingly announced Tillery’s release on Thursday, November 10.

More on Jerry Tillery

Drafted 28th overall out of Notre Dame in 2019, Tillery started 29 times for the Chargers. He has posted 10.5 career sacks and 12 tackles for loss in three-plus seasons. The 26-year-old defender tallied 14 quarterback hits during the 2021 and ’21 seasons.

However, Tillery didn’t meet expectations as a first-round pick. His time in Los Angeles took a turn in the wrong direction in 2022. He didn’t start in any of the team’s seven games he’s played this season, recording eight tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. He missed the Chargers’ Week 9 win against the Atlanta Falcons due to a back injury.

The new Chargers regime also didn’t view Tillery as a fit after signing Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in free agency and not picking up his 2023 option. Los Angeles attempted to trade Tillery but found no suitors by the November 1 deadline.

After Tillery’s release, Chargers head coach Brandon Stanley told reporters that the relationship between the fourth-year defender and the team faltered.

“Competing visions for the role moving forward and it just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore,” Staley said on November 11, per ESPN. “Where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”

It remains to be seen whether Tillery plays in Week 11.

Regardless, the Raiders will hope to eventually tap into his abilities. Las Vegas has failed to witness a sack from any of their defensive tackles.

Why Were the Giants Interested in Tillery?

The Giants have a formidable defensive tackle duo in Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. But after those two? The depth isn’t there.

Defensive lineman Nick Williams is out for the season due to a biceps injury he suffered in Seattle on October 30. Defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux, elevated from the practice squad, played in 22 snaps on November 13. He was signed to the team’s 53-man roster on Monday and has five tackles, including one for loss, in three games. He now joins Justin Ellis in the defensive tackle group.

It is not a stretch to say that the Giants might have the most threatening pair of defensive tackles in the NFL this season.

But with limited depth, the Giants were players for Tillery’s services, but ultimately lost out.