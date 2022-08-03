Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Could Sign With Rival, Says Insider

There’s a chance the New York Giants could see more of Odell Beckham Jr., who was a three-time Pro Bowler for the franchise and was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo has pegged “America’s Team” — the Dallas Cowboys — as a fit for Beckham. The Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper in the offseason and No. 4 receiver James Washington was carted off the field during a training camp practice on Monday, August 1. It’s believed to be a foot fracture, which would sideline him for six to 10 weeks.

Dallas is already expecting Michael Gallup to miss the start of the season as he’s recovering from a torn ACL. Currently, the Cowboys’ top four wide receivers on the depth chart are Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, but he went down with a knee injury in the big game and had surgery to repair his ACL in late February. He’s still a free agent and there’s no timetable for his return.

However, it’s likely that Beckham will play in the second half of 2022 and there’s a chance for him to be a key contributor on a receiver-needy team like the Cowboys, says Lombardo.

If Beckham is fully healthy, he would provide veteran leadership and explosive playmaking ability, particularly in the vertical passing game, opposite CeeDee Lamb in Dak Prescott’s supporting cast. With Lamb serving as the offense’s top target, Beckham has the chance to thrive as a reliable pass-catcher with upside, especially down the stretch — a time when the Cowboys have faltered significantly in recent years.

Look Back at Beckham’s History

Beckham Jr. was prolific as they came at the wide receiver position when he was drafted in the first round by the Giants in 2014. Who can forget his one-handed grab on Sunday Night Football in his rookie season?

The Catch That Broke the Internet. Odell Beckham Jr. catches a one-handed touchdown and it is arguably one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/SAchXm5uCv — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 22, 2019

He became Rooke of the Year in 2014 and went on to get All-Pro accolades in 2015 and 2016. The LSU product became the fastest player in NFL history to hit 200 career receptions and 4,000 yards in 2016 and eventually signed a five-year, $85 million contract in 2018.

The Giants added first-round running back Saquon Barkley in 2018 and made the attempt to compete with then-37-year-old Eli Manning. There was optimism in New York.

But in a Beckham interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson — where Beckham Jr. sat next to rapper Lil Wayne criticizing not only the Giants gameplan but also Eli Manning — it was met with outrage.

New York fined Beckham Jr. for his comments.

The Giants had troubles on offense and defense and ended up having a disaster 5-11 season, with Beckham missing the final four games due to a quad injury. In March of 2019, Beckham Jr. was dealt to Cleveland, where again things never really panned out.

He tore his ACL in 2020 and was unable to have a rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield, which led to Beckham Jr.’s father sharing an anti-Mayfield video. The team released Beckham Jr. after being excused two practices after his father’s social media post and the Rams signed the veteran to a one-year deal.

In 2021, Beckham had 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns with the Browns and Rams. He played a key role in helping the Rams obtain the Super Bowl LVI championship.

Despite being injured, the 29-year-old receiver is still coveted.

Beckham to AFC Team Getting Attention

There’s one NFL team that makes perfect sense for Beckham.

The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a wide receiver older than 25 on their roster and could use a veteran receiver for new addition Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan.

In March, about 12 hours after the Colts acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, Beckham tweeted about how much he liked the trade.

Random thought …. Bruh I really think Matt Ryan to the colts was actually 🔥, I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

Indianapolis is in a division filled with uncertainty. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans held two of the first three overall picks in the 2022 draft. While the Tennessee Titans won the AFC South last season, they also traded Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Signing Beckham would strengthen a wide receiver core that consists of Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell second-round pick Alec Pierce.