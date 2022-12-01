Insider Drops Big Update on Future of Giants RB Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants will have key decisions to make on impending free agents, which include quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Plenty of attention will be surrounding Barkley, who’s fourth in the NFL with 992 rushing yards. The Giants had contract talks with Barkley during the team’s Week 9 bye week, but no extension was made and that contract talks will be tabled until the offseason.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Giants and Barkley had “pretty good discussions” and that the communication will help both parties for the offseason.

As for what’s next, Garafolo shared the thought process on what both parties are hoping to achieve in future negotiations.

“If (Barkley) thinks he’s going to make Christian McCaffrey money upwards of $16 million a year it’s not going to get done,” Garafolo said, via NFL Network. “But if he wants to get north of where Dalvin Cook is in the 12-range, a little bit above that, then yeah I think a deal gets done. These are the two guys with the Giants that have laid the ground work to be hold-overs from the previous regime that are going to get long term deals to remain Giants with the new regime.”

The last two seasons have been worrisome for Barkley. He had 950 yards from scrimmage in the previous two years combined. Two years ago, he only played two games due to a torn ACL.

In 2022, Barkley has played in every game so far. And he’s part of a top-10 rushing team, entering Week 13 ranked sixth overall with 151.1 rushing yards per game.

General manager Joe Schoen will have to make a determination on the future of Barkley, who is one of the reasons why the Giants have a 7-4 record.

Daniel Jones Defends Saquon Barkley

While Barkley has had a Pro-Bowl-like season so far, he has struggled as of late. Since Week 9, he’s averaged only 66.5 rush yards on just 3.28 yards per rushing attempt. He hasn’t eclipsed 53 rushing yards in three of the last four games. Not coincidentally, the Giants have lost three of their last four matchups after winning six of their first seven.

During the Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Barkley rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.

Barkley took accountability after the Cowboys’ loss.

“I have to do a better job,” Barkley said.

On November 29, Jones was asked about Barkley possibly slowing down.

“People are going to talk and have something to say,” Jones told reporters Tuesday, via SNY Giants. “I haven’t seen that. He’s playing well, and I’m excited to watch him out there on Sunday.”