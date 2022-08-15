Giants Claim Former Bills Defender Off Waiver Wire

On the morning of Aug. 15, Heavy wrote a story that the New York Giants should take a flier on cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 14.

The Giants did just that as NFL Network’s Mike Garrafolo reported that New York claimed Griffin off of waivers, according to his agent.

The #Giants have claimed CB Olaijah Griffin, according to his agent @jtoosonlaw. New regime in East Rutherford is certainly familiar with Griffin from his #Bills days. https://t.co/LivA0L7uQd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 15, 2022

New York waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas and terminated the contract of cornerback Jarrod Wilson.

The Giants announced the claim of Griffin and his arrival increased the Giants’ roster to 88 players. They must release three players to reach the league maximum of 85 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Griffin was one of four players cut by Buffalo as the team was in pursuit of trimming their roster from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

Standing at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Griffin is a former USC Trojan who posted 22 tackles, one interception and five passes defended in six games during the 2020 season. Over his final two seasons at USC, Griffin allowed only 30 completions in 77 attempts.

He decided to forego his final two years of collegiate eligibility at USC to enter his name into the 2021 NFL Draft pool. After being undrafted, he signed with the Bills and spent the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. He earned a futures contract in January.

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen is familiar with Griffin — given Schoen’s previous ties to the Bills.

The Bills to Giants pipeline is as strong as ever. Griffin joins numerous former Bills players and coaching staff that are now with the Giants, which includes former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who took the head coaching gig, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and players Jon Feliciano and Tyrod Taylor.

Griffin is also the son of rapper Warren G and nephew of rapper Dr. Dre.

CB Room Needs Depth

The Giants are on the hunt for depth at the cornerback spot. Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes are the top three at the spot, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said on Aug. 8 that “we’ve just got to keep building on depth.”

New York has had injuries across the depth chart and the cornerback position has been hit as well. Rodarius Williams has missed most of training camp as he spent much of last season on IR with a knee injury. Rookie third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott left Thursday’s preseason game with an injury. The defensive backs will certainly be tested even more if one injury occurs at the top of the depth chart.

There are also concerns with second-year cornerback Robinson, who was targeted five times in the same drive against the New England Patriots in the preseason opener on Thursday. He was beaten twice in a row, was called for a questionable taunting flag and gave up a touchdown to second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.

Griffin played 37 snaps on defense and eight on special teams in the Bills’ preseason opener vs. the Indianapolis Colts. He was credited with one solo tackle.

Daboll Praises Young WR

Third-year receiver Colin Johnson caught seven receptions on eight targets for 82 yards during the Thursday opener. He had 14 snaps with the first team, which was nine more than fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton.

The Giants have injury issues with Sterling Shepard (Achilles) still on the Physically Unable to Perform List and Kadarius Toney (knee) not participating in practice due to ramping up from an offseason knee surgery. Kenny Golladay headlines the group, but he hasn’t brought the same impact from his Detroit Lions days.

Daboll heaped praise on Johnson’s abilities.

“It’s not so much his size . . . his overall intelligence of being able to line up in multiple spots. Ability to separate and get open is important,” Daboll said on Aug. 15.

Johnson’s only mistake on Thursday was a lost fumble on the third drive, after gaining 17 yards on a reception from backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He signed with the Giants last season and appeared in 12 games, notching 11 passes for 105 yards.

If Johnson keeps it up in the preseason, the Texas product certainly has a great chance of making the 53-man roster.