Troy Aikman Puts Giants on Blast Before Cowboys Matchup

The 2-0 New York Giants are set to play the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, which is now broadcasted by former FOX commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. However, Aikman, a former Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback, had plenty to say about the Giants.

In a radio interview with 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman said that he hasn’t been impressed with the Giants’ 2-0 start, especially due to the offensive struggles. New York has 40 combined points in the team’s first two games, respectively.

“I’ve seen a team that’s pretty fortunate to be 2-0,” Aikman said Saturday. “Offensively, they’re just struggling. I think the offensive line’s a work in progress … the whole team is, I guess, for that matter. And that’s what happens when you have the turnover they’ve had at the head coaching position.”

Aikman also mentioned the Giants’ recent struggles before the 2022 season.

“And it’s pretty amazing just how far the Giants have fallen. … I used to do a lot of Giants games. And then the last couple of years, I think I’ve only had them on Thursday nights. And so I haven’t seen a lot of them. But I know in the times I’ve gotten ready, I just said man, this team — I know the [Mara family is] flabbergasted at what’s happened to this organization and how few games that they’ve been able to win.”

The Giants have reached the playoffs just once since their Super Bowl XLVI victory and have had five straight losing seasons entering 2022.

Still, you can make the argument that Aikman does have Cowboys bias.

No matter what, Aikman’s opinions could be bulletin board material for the Giants.

Aikman Previews Matchup

Despite being critical of the Giants, Aikman is a believer in Brian Daboll, who’s won his first two games in the first year as New York’s head coach.

“But I like [Brian] Daboll, and for them to be able to win two games when they’ve really struggled on the offensive side of the ball, the defense has done, you know, it’s kept them in these games and it’s basically won these games. But to be able to win two games when you’re starting out as a new staff, I think goes a long, long way,” Aikman said.

The Cowboys are coming into Monday’s game with a win against the 2021 AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They won without the injured quarterback Dak Prescott, with Cooper Rush taking over at the helm.

Aikman believes that the Cowboys, who made the playoffs in 2021, are the superior team at the end of the day.

“I’ll be interested to see how this game goes . . . I do feel that Dallas is a lot better in so many areas. Dallas played Tampa, a team that is expected to do a lot. Cincinnati, who just came off the Super Bowl. And they’ve been in those games with a chance to win, and here they are 1-1. I think New York — although I expected more out of Tennessee, but now they’re 0-2 — I just don’t know what exactly New York has, but I don’t think it’s a lot.”