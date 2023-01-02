Giants Top Rookie Put on Blast By Colts Player After Injury Celebration

During the New York Giants’ 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles on a third down at the end of the first half.

Thibodeaux celebrated while laying on the ground and making snow angels while Foles was next to him, in intense pain. Moments later, Foles was carted off and Thibodeaux was seen celebrating again and making a “go to sleep” gesture.

Kayvon Thibodeaux with a VICIOUS sack 😳 pic.twitter.com/Qq1jznrJOQ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 1, 2023

After the game, Thibodeaux’s actions after the blind-side sack did not sit well with Colts center Ryan Kelly.

“Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horseshit,” Kelly said, via J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s website.

Foles was eventually able to walk off the field and did not return to the game due to what the Colts described as a rib injury, with Sam Ehlinger getting the nod at quarterback in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Giants made the playoffs with their win on Sunday for the first time since 2016.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds

The Giants drafted Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick this year and he posted his third sack in five games thanks to the takedown of Foles. Thibodeaux’s celebration was a questionable choice, considering his arm was seen contacting Foles at least six different times during the snow angels attempt and he was also seen glancing over at Foles.

Fortunately for the Giants, Thibodeaux was not penalized for his actions.

After the game, Thibodeaux spoke with reporters in his post-game locker interview and gave his understanding of the incident.

“I mean, after a sack, you celebrate,” Thibodeaux said, via ESPN’s Kimberly Martin. “I think that, when I did realize he was hurt, we started getting up. When you’re doing the celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he’s alright, obviously.”

The NFL league office has yet to comment on the situation. Yet, the NFL has put an emphasis on cracking down taunting on the field by the players.

It’s expected that Thibodeaux will get hit with a fine by league officials, despite his actions not warranting a penalty.

Brian Daboll on Giants Playoff Berth

The Giants are locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s win.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll gave the players off on Monday and sent his team a warning after the Giants clinched a playoff berth.

“I just said, ‘Congrats. Let’s be a pro. Let’s be smart tonight,’ ’’ Daboll said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “ ‘It’s OK to be happy. You’ve achieved the first goal of probably every NFL team — to make the playoffs.’ So, I said they should enjoy it, but let’s be smart outside the building. Let’s not ruin anything that we’ve been building towards. And this is the most important time of year. Now we’re in January. So, do the right thing. You did the right thing on the field. Let’s do the right thing off the field.’’

Big Blue will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the season finale next week. A decision hasn’t been made on if the starters will play Sunday, but Daboll told reporters Monday that his only focus will be Philadelphia.

“(We) must decide what needs to be done in how to play here and now,” Daboll said.