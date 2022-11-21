Former Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Hint on Signing Decision

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday, November 20, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will visit with both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants following their Thanksgiving game in Week 12.

Beckham tore his ACL with the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl last year but should be cleared to return when he signs with a new team. If he signs with the Cowboys or Giants, Beckham would have a shot at making another deep postseason run.

However, Beckham appeared to drop a possible clue on where he wants to sign, tweeting “They went krazy today,” which left people to believe he was reacting to the Cowboys’ 40-3 rout of the Minnesota Vikings on November 20.

They went krazy today 👀 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

The Cowboys had been lobbying aggressively to bring Beckham to Dallas, and star linebacker Micah Parsons, for his part, tried to recruit Beckham in response.

Parsons has already tried to entice Beckham into joining the Cowboys.

“S–t we can use him,” Parsons told reporters earlier this month. “I think he’s a great player. He’ll expand this offense. He’s a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and s–t about him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do.”

The Cowboys, like the Giants, was not able to land an impact wide receiver at the trade deadline.

Beckham began his career in New York, but the Giants could be trending down as being favorites for the 30-year-old receiver after his latest tweet.

Giants Lose Young Playmaker

The need for Beckham just went up a notch for the Giants as head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Robinson went down with his injury after hauling in his ninth reception on Sunday. He took an awkward step and his knee appeared to lock and was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

The Giants drafted Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Kentucky and had a career-high nine catches on 13 targets for 100 yards prior to the injury on Sunday. He posted 23 receptions on 31 targets for 227 yards in six games this season. Robinson also suffered a sprained right MCL earlier this year and missed four games due to the injury.

The injury to Robinson is the latest in a long list of injuries for the Giants this season, and especially at the wide receiver position. He joins Sterling Shepard, who was lost in Week 3 with a torn ACL. Both injuries came at MetLife Stadium. Now, the wide receiver room is mightily depleted, with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Kenny Golladay, Richie James, Marcus Johnson and David Sills in the unit.

Daboll was asked on Monday about Pelissero and Rapoport’s report that Beckham is set to meet with the Giants and Cowboys after Thanksgiving.

He only acknowledged that he and general manager Joe Schoen will look at any reinforcements to help their injury situation, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.