Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Deleting IG Content Turns Heads

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, are enjoying the offseason together.

While the couple continues to keep a low profile, fans think Steinfeld may be gearing up for a big announcement. The Oscar-nominated actress posted on Instagram for the first time in months last week, revealing an all-new look.

The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star then deleted all the highlight reels pinned to the top of her profile which sparked a strong reaction from fans. One person posted, “Somethings coming can u feel it.” Another person guessed, “It’s her comeback era coming?🥹.”

the end of an era omfg…that sunkissing link holding on for her dear life tho 😭 https://t.co/MYMtnftnNR — julia (@katebishopcore) June 29, 2024

Steinfeld’s message to fans last week only fueled rumors. She posted, “hi my loves!!! it’s been a minute. life is so great. i’ll fill you in on all the BS details soon…”

The “Sunkissing” singer hasn’t released new music in quite some time. However, speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards in January, the 27-year-old shot down rumors that a new album was coming. “You know, I’m focusing on acting the moment,” Steinfeld answered.

As for Allen, he only posts on Instagram when it’s work or business-related. While the couple have dated over a year, and follow each other on social media, they’ve yet to go Instagram official.

Last weekend, Allen and Steinfeld traveled to Cabo for former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wedding.

One day after Summer (Juraszek) Allen and Kyle Allen tied the knot, photos from the big day and post-wedding activities went viral. Fans were thrilled to see Allen and Steinfeld together and having a blast in Mexico.

Allen’s former girlfriend, Brittany Williams, was also in attendance, as she’s best friends with Summer. Williams, who attended Summer’s bachelorette party in New York City, also served as one of Summer’s bridesmaids.

She posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “B’est night of my life’ at my best friends wedding 🥹🤍 love you so much @summerjuraszek @kyle_allen.”

Hailee Steinfeld Earned High Praise From Josh Allen’s Teammate During the Playoffs

While Allen’s performance last season was a rollercoaster, he went off against Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round on January 18. The 28-year-old completed 70% of his passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, along with eight carries for 74 yards and a score. He earned a 121.9 quarterback rating.

After the game, reporters asked Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins if he noticed something different about Allen that day. Speaking to reporters on January 18, Dawkins took a beat. “Yeah,” he said with a smile.

“Josh is different (in his mind),” Dawkins explained. “Mentally, he’s there. And whatever it is off the field, I think it’s helping him tremendously.” While the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t mention Steinfeld by name, he credited her for keeping Allen grounded.

“Josh is in a better step when he leaves his house. Whether it’s talking to his parents, or talking to his girl… it’s putting him in a better spirit. I love it and it’s flowing over to game days.”

Last year, Dawkins noticed there were times when Allen was “a little off,” but not this season. “Josh is in a good spirit when he leaves whatever he’s leaving… Whatever beautiful energy is sitting in with him, it’s working.”