Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Reacts to Kamala Harris Post

The Buffalo Bills look to nab their third consecutive win when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. When quarterback Josh Allen runs out of the tunnel, fans hope to see his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, cheering him on at Lumen Field.

While Steinfeld kept a low profile during their first year of dating, the Oscar-nominated actress has recently become much more active on social media. She also launched a weekly newsletter, Beau Society, to better connect with fans.

Steinfeld, who has over 20 million Instagram followers, liked a post from fashion editor and stylist Joe Zee, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zee posted a photo in a Harris/Walz sweater on October 24 and wrote in part, “This election is critical—our civil liberties and freedoms hang in the balance. And for me, there’s only one clear choice: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. 🇺🇸💪.”

The former creative director for Elle, who shares a daughter with his husband, Rob Younkers, expressed concern for the future. “Look at what’s happening globally—just this year, Italy banned surrogacy, and this past week banning it even abroad for their citizens, making it impossible for many to start families this way. Could that happen here? With the wrong administration, yes.

“ACLU reports there are currently over 500+ anti LBGTQ bills Republicans have tried to pass or have passed in different states. This election isn’t just about policy or even the price of gas. It’s about whether we celebrate diversity, progress, and basic human rights—or whether we roll back the clock to a time when families like mine couldn’t exist 🌍.”

Hailee Steinfeld Appeared to Remove Her Like From the Kamala Harris Endorsement Post

While the 27-year-old teamed up with her “Dickinson” co-star, Anna Baryshnikov, to encourage people to vote in September 2020, she seems to be staying under the radar this year. On Saturday, October 26, Steinfeld appeared to remove her like from Zee’s post.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, made a similar move after users online noticed she liked Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Instagram post outlining his 2024 platform. Brittany, 29, also unliked a comment on her own Instagram post that read, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

As for Taylor Swift, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she offered Harris her full endorsement.

The 34-year-old pop star posted in part on Instagram, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift continued. She closed out her message, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady,” a direct knock to Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, JD Vance.

Trump posted on Truth Social five days later, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Has Never Publicly Endorsed a Presidential Candidate

Mahomes and Allen may be AFC rivals, but they appear to have the same approach when it comes to politics. Much like the three-time Super Bowl MVP, Allen has never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.

Mahomes told reporters last month, I’ve always said [that] I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way. I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research. And then make their best decision for them and their family.”