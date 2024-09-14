Hailee Steinfeld Uses 3 Words to Describe Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on a hot streak to start the 2024 NFL season. After defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Bills crushed the Miami Dolphins 31-10 on Thursday Night Football.

Cheering Allen and the Bills on, the quarterback’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld. While Steinfeld stays away from the jumbotron during games, the 27-year-old actress got candid about their relationship for the first time in her newsletter, Beau Society.

Steinfeld re-named issue No. 6 Bills Society and applauded her boyfriend’s talent, whom she lovingly called “my favorite person.”

“Hi. Ok, so the rumors are true,” Steinfeld wrote. “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).” Against the Cardinals, Allen recorded his fourth game with two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Steve Young’s record for most such games in NFL history. Steinfeld also gave a major shoutout to the Bills’ community of fans.

“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Promised to Tailgate This Season



While speaking to Nick, Kai, and Mike, the co-owners of Queen City Vintage, Steinfeld received an invitation to join them at a Bills tailgate.

Mike said, “It’s the Buffalo thing. You go tailgate for the Bills game, you can walk up to anyone’s porch and they’ll give you a beer. Other teams tailgate in a parking lot, but we tailgate in people’s backyards. That’s what’s different around here. You’ll have to come tailgate with us this season.”

Steinfeld replied, “I definitely will.”

While it may be a minute before the Oscar-nominated actress starts breaking tables outside Highmark Stadium, she’s fallen in love with Bills Mafia. Steinfeld, who attended nearly every Bills game last season, home and away, made sure to give the fans a shout-out.

“To witness the most dedicated, kind, and… enthusiastic people, of all ages ~ shout out to the little lady holding the ‘it’s my 10th birthday and all I want is a Bill’s win’ sign ~ show up to support the Bills no matter the conditions and no matter the outcome is extraordinary.”

Josh Allen Credited the Bills Defense After Defeating the Dolphins



While Allen put the game on his shoulders in Week 1, the Bills’ defense played a huge part in Buffalo’s Wee 2 victory. Despite being without several key starters, the defense tallied three turnovers against Miami, including a pick-six. Bills running back James Cook also went off with two rushing scores and caught Allen’s only touchdown pass.

Allen, who threw for just 139 yards and one score, gave the defense their flowers after the game. “I know we were really low in time with possession, and we were probably really low in total yards, but still managed to put up 31 points, and that means your defense is doing something, right? So they had our back tonight, and we’re going to need them going forward,” Allen told reporters.

“And I’m just very proud of how guys stepped up into their to their roles, and they played together. You know, when you play together like that, you’re typically going to have good results.”

Next up, the Bills host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.