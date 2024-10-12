Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reveals ‘Disaster’ at Home

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-13 on Monday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes and Co. entered their bye week with a perfect 5-0 record.

Mahomes, who’s completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,235 yards and six touchdowns this season, plans to spend quality time with his family during the break. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she cooked dinner for the first time in a while for the quarterback and their two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 23 months.

The Kansas City Curren co-owner, pregnant with the couple’s third baby, shared a candid shot of the “disaster” in their kitchen.

“I cooked dinner for the first time in a very long time and I think it was a hit,” Mahomes captioned the post. And a disaster of a kitchen.. This is our life and I love it.”

While the Mahomes live in a massive estate in Kansas City, Missouri, the three-time Super Bowl MVP was relegated to watching Thursday Night Football on his iPad, and the Kansas City Royals ALDS game on his iPhone. Why? Because Sterling and Bronze were watching their favorite show.

“Also, kids getting to watch Bluey so dad has to do this,” Brittany noted.

Patrick Mahomes Joked Going to the Royals Game Would Cause a ‘Feud’ With Brittany Mahomes

After defeating the Saints in Week 5, Mahomes told reporters he was struggling to balance his bye week plans. However, he really wanted to attend the Royals playoff game at Kauffman Stadium. “That’s the plan. I have to just – it’s (the) bye week,” the 29-year-old said, “so Brittany’s vacation and me getting to the Royals game will feud for sure.”

Mahomes, Brittany, and the quarterback’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, ultimately made it to the Royals game on October 9. While Mahomes went viral for his intense reaction to Kansas City tying up the score in the fifth inning, they ultimately lost 3-2. The Royals, of which Mahomes has a minority ownership, were eliminated from the postseason after losing Game 4.

Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs Have a Super Bowl Re-Match Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7

While Mahomes enjoys his time off, the hype’s already growing around the Chiefs’ first game back. In Week 7, the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-3), the team they defeated in the 2024 Super Bowl.

In the photo Brittany posted on her Instagram Stories, Mahomes watched the 49ers as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 36-24. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won their past four matchups against San Francisco, and plan to make it five when they travel to Levi’s Stadium for the matchup on Oct. 20.

Niners linebacker Nick Bosa already has an eye on the Chiefs coming to town next week. “We have a long road ahead,” Bosa told reporters. “And it starts with the team we haven’t beat yet since I’ve been here. So, definitely trying to get the monkey off our back with that one.”