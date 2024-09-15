Donald Trump Makes Opinion of Taylor Swift Unmistakably Clear

Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, former President Donald Trump left no room for doubt over his thoughts on Taylor Swift.

Swift, who’s expected to arrive at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on Sunday, September 15, was the focal point of Trump’s ire before kickoff. The Republican presidential candidate posted on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

The “Blank Space” singer endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris following the September 10 debate between her and former President Trump. It’s unclear what prompted the 78-year-old’s angry message five days later, but his post sparked strong reactions on social media and concern over Swift’s safety.

CNN’s Ana Navarro-Cardenas posted, “Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him.” One person wrote, “There is no way anybody (Trump) choosing to hit send on his ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!’ post should have the power to press the button on our nuclear weapons.”

One woman posted, “I hope Taylor Swift has excellent security because Donald Trump’s supporters are insane. It’s always funny until it isn’t.”

Republican Olivia Troye, who previously served as an advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence posted, “Trump has now posted ‘I hate Taylor Swift!’ on his social media. He knows the hate & threats it’ll stir up. Swifties, the best way to get back at him? Vote in November! He’s bigly scared of us. We’ve got this.🇺🇸 #teamkamala.”

For activist Charlotte Clymer, attacking Swift, the most popular pop star in the nation appeared like a questionable campaign tactic at best. Clymer posted in part, “I think it’s a brilliant strategy on their part. There’s no way this could backfire. By all means, attack the most famous unmarried, childfree woman for having an opinion.”

Swift posted a link to Vote.org on her Instagram Stories after sharing her endorsement, which disappeared after 24 hours. In that time span, 405,999 people visited the site using her link, Variety reported. The week prior, the site’s average daily traffic was 30,000 visitors.

Donald Trump Praised Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes for Being a ‘Big MAGA Fan’

Over the past month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, liked a post on Trump’s Instagram post that outlined his 2024 platform, and a comment on her own Instagram post that read, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

Following Swift’s endorsement, in which she called out Trump for “spreading misinformation,” and called Harris “a steady-handed, gifted leader,” Trump sent a strong message to Brittany when asked on “Fox & Friends” about the 14-time Grammy winner’s endorsement of his rival.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth,” Trump said on September 11. “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time.”

“It was just a question of time,” Trump continued. “You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.

“But no, I liked Brittany. I think Brittany’s great. … She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. … Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific,” he said.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Addressed Donald Trump’s Comments About His Wife & Taylor Swift



During a press conference on September 11, Mahomes addressed Trump’s praise for his wife and disparaging comments on Swift, with whom he’s become close friends over the past year.

“I’ve always said [that] I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way,” Mahomes said. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has never publicly endorsed a political candidate for president.

“I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research. And then make their best decision for them and their family,” he continued.

“I think the best thing about a football locker room, and kind of how I’ve grown up in baseball locker room… is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal. I think if we can do that as a nation, I think that we can get the best out of each other.”