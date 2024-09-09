Bears QB Caleb Williams Roasted by Fans After Poor NFL Debut

The Chicago Bears believe they drafted the future in rookie QB Caleb Williams, but they looked like a team from the past in his first NFL game.

Williams struggled mightily in his debut, as did the offense in general. He completed only 14-of-29 pass attempts for 93 yards and took 2 sacks. Williams finished the day with a rating of 55.7 and a QBR of just 22.2, per ESPN.

Chicago was still able to wrangle a win away from the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 8, at Soldier Field and did so on the strength of a touchdown from the defense as well as one on special teams. The Bears held on 24-17, but Williams’ day was as tough off the field as it was on it, with fans lining up to take shots at him on social media.

Criticisms of Caleb Williams’ Play Were Harsh, Ubiquitous After Bears’ Season Opener

Fan-based discontent around Williams began pouring in well before the final whistle sounded and was going strong hours after all the players had left Solider Field and headed for home.

bears r back pic.twitter.com/4dyLwID6yW — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) September 8, 2024

“Bears [are] back,” Jay Cuda wrote below a graphic highlighting that none of Chicago’s points came from the offense.

Other critics were more specific in their calling out of Williams.

“Caleb Williams looked especially awful,” Kris McKusick wrote. “Afraid Bears 🐻 got themselves a downgrade at QB, if that’s even possible.”

Then, of course, there was the bad-by-comparison shtick.

“Don’t let those two picks distract you from the fact that Daniel Jones played better than Caleb Williams today,” Matt Delisle commented.

And then there were the social media warriors who want the traditional media to eat crow for its hype over Williams because of one game.

“Is anyone else really excited to see the sports media who have been screaming “CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE GUY’ just completely back pedal?” an X user asked. “They only won because of their defense. Caleb didn’t even throw a touchdown against an abysmal Titans team. …… DA Bears.”

But a few critics here and there were simply staters of facts who let the obvious truth do their criticizing of Williams for them.

“The ‘Next Big Thing’ Caleb Williams was credited with a come-from-behind 4th-quarter win for the Bears vs. the Titans,” another X user posted. “Should be noted that Williams did nothing in the comeback. The Bears won on a special teams TD and a defensive TD. The Titans QB was the Bears’ best player.”

Caleb Williams Took Responsibility for Failures in First NFL Game of Bears Career

Williams spoke openly about his struggles Sunday and gave all the credit for Chicago’s 17-point comeback win to his teammates on both defense and special teams.

Caleb Williams on his NFL debut. Leadership.

pic.twitter.com/t0m7wfnEtv — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 8, 2024

“I think the most important thing is how we played as a team,” Williams said during an on-field interview after the contest concluded. “And, obviously, big kudos to the defense, big kudos to the special teams. … It obviously wasn’t a game that I’m gonna play in the future and not the game that I wanted to play for my first game. But just kept fighting.”

The Bears will face a tougher test next weekend, when they travel south to play the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.