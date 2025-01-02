Caleb Williams Endorses Bears HC Candidate: ‘If He Was Here I’d Have More to Say’

It cannot be understated how important the next head coaching hire will be for the Chicago Bears.

With franchise quarterback Caleb Williams about to finish his rookie campaign, the team’s next leader is going to be tasked with the young signal-caller’s development — which, in turn, will likely shape the trajectory of the franchise for years to come.

When speaking with the media on January 1, the Bears QB revealed a checklist of sorts of qualities he’d like his next coach to possess. It’s a simple yet telling list.

“A coach that challenges myself , but also challenges us as players,” Williams said. “Whether it’s on the field, or character, doesn’t matter. Just a coach that challenges us. A disciplined coach, meaning, whatever he’s gonna bring rules-wise and how he challenges the team … A guy that wants to win.”

He was then asked about current Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, a potential candidate he worked with during his 2023 collegiate campaign at USC. His reply was a definite endorsement.

This all comes as the Bears actively search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Matt Eberflus. Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, is considered by most to be the future of the Bears’ organization.

Potential candidates to take over the team in 2025 include Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Kingsbury, who served as senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023, Williams’ final year with the Trojans. Williams was asked if he felt Kingsbury would be a good fit as the team’s next coach.

“I’ve been around Kliff, I know what type of guy he is,” Williams began. “I know he loves football. I know he wants to win. He’s a competitor. And so in many different aspects that I was just speaking about, I’ve been around him. So I would say that being around him, knowing him, asking him questions and things like that, I think obviously if he was here I’d probably have more to say. But I think he fits a bunch of those qualities that I said.”

Despite the endorsement, it’s doubtful Williams’ input will influence the team’s decision-making process, and he knows that.

“I know that I’m a rookie and a young guy, so if they make decisions without me, that’s their job to make decisions and make those types of decisions,” Williams added. “If they make a decision like that, just hope and believe and faith that those guys upstairs, they make the right decisions. And so that’s that. If I’m a part of it, then great.”

The Case Is Strong for the Bears to Hire Offensive-Minded Head Coach

Williams has demonstrated considerable potential, but has faced challenges adapting to the NFL. Adding an offensive-minded head coach would bring specialized expertise in quarterback development, tailoring the offensive scheme to Williams’ strengths and facilitating a more seamless transition.

Put simply, it feels almost necessary for Chicago to hire a head coach with a robust offensive acumen to maximize the potential of Williams. Heading into Week 18, the Bears rank dead last in total offense (288.4 yards per game), 29th in passing (184.1 yards per game), 25th in rushing (103.2 yards per game) and 29th in scoring (17.9 points per game).

Whether it’s Kingsbury, Johnson or someone else, the Bears will be takings a risk with whomever they hire next. Johnson, while one of the hottest candidates in the upcoming coaching cycle, has no head coaching experience. Kingsbury does, but he was less than successful in both the collegiate and pro ranks (he went 35-40 at Texas Tech and 28-37-1 in his four years as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals).

Again, Williams’ development is the most important thing moving forward, so the Bears will have to get this right.