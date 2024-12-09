Bears QB Caleb Williams Delivers Brutal 5-Word Message To Team After 25-Point Loss

Caleb Williams frustrated

The Chicago Bears‘ season has gone from hopeful to hopeless in one fell swoop.

A 4-2 start in the wicked NFC North suggested that “Da Bears” could be for real has been quashed by a foul run of seven straight defeats since late October.

And pre-season chatter about Chicago being the “greatest ever situation for a 1st overall pick at quarterback” has quickly dissipated as the mid-season dismissal of offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron; followed by head coach, Matt Eberflus – for the first time in franchise history – slowly shut the door on the team’s hopes for 2024.

Chicago Bears Have Been On A Never-Ending Losing Slide

Despite managing resurgences in fits and spurts; a excellent showing against the Green Bay Packers that ended in a blocked field goal to give the Packers the win, and strong second half comebacks against the Vikings and Lions that resulted in losses that came in heartbreaking and confusing fashion; Chicago has been uniformly unimpressive over the past 6 weeks.

After these close defeats, a 10 day rest period and a change at the top of the coaching pyramid, it felt like the Bears might be able to get a W in interim head coach, Thomas Brown’s very first game.

Alas, it was not to be, as the Chicago Bears were battered by a rejuvenated San Francisco 49ers, surrendering more than 30 points for the first time this season as 49ers won, 38-13.

The 25 point defeat represents the organizations biggest since October 2023, where the pre-Montez Sweat Bears got hammered 30-13 by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Caleb Williams Gets Real After Sizeable Loss

Caleb Williams, the 1st overall pick, the man who was considered by many to be the future and saviour of the franchise before he had played his first snap for the team, has certainly demonstrated his ability over the first 3/4 of the season.

16 touchdowns with just 5 picks, 2746 yards for an 87.8 quarterback rating does not even show the full story as to Williams’ at times excellent rookie year.

However, he spoke candidly with the media after the game during the official post-game press conference.

Caleb Williams being brutally honest. “We got our ass kicked today, there’s no way around it.” pic.twitter.com/ik6wi2VpgT — Dave (@dave_bfr) December 9, 2024

The former USC, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was pretty succinct with his feelings on how the team played on Sunday.

“We got our ass kicked today, there’s no way around it. Going into the half they had 240-something [yards] I believe, and we had 9… Regardless of how we feel, regardless of all that, we got it handed to us”.

And in truth, they did. What’s more, the schedule does not get any easier for Chicago, as they go up against division rivals the Packers (9-4), Lions (12-1) and Vikings (11-2), along with NFC West leaders, the Seattle Seahawks (8-5).

Ultimately, the Bears’ have little to play for this season beyond pride and the future of Thomas Brown’s role with the franchise. But the way the team finishes the season, performance wise, will tell fans everything they need to know about the state of the organization.