Fans Roast Chicago Bears in Memes Over Disastrous Play

Fans are roasting the Chicago Bears in social media memes, GIFs, and jokes over their baffling mismanagement of the clock during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on November 29, after their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions, according to a statement from the team. The team was widely lampooned for its “clock mismanagement,” ESPN reported. The Bears could have gone for a time-out but instead threw a long pass.

“This morning, after meeting with [chairman] George [H. McCaskey] and [President and CEO] Kevin [Warren], we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head-coaching position,” said Bears general manager Ryan Poles in the statement, adding, “Thomas Brown has been elevated to interim head coach.”

Some memes painted a dismal picture of fans' moods after the loss.

A Fan Labeled the Chicago Bears the ‘Biggest Laughing Stock in the League’

“The #Bears are the biggest laughing stock in the league. Every time you think they have a win, they unveil a new way to lose,” wrote another man who shared a meme with a smiley face emoji and the words, “Congrats! Your team sucks!”

Another fan shared a meme from the iconic Saturday Night Live skit of Bears’ fans, writing, “The #ChicagoBears ability to lose in heartbreaking ways is so demoralizing! By no way should that have been close, but to lose like that…💔😭”

The Chicago Bears Thanked Their Fired Coach for His ‘Hard Work’

“I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward,” Poles said.

“I support Ryan and the decision that was made this morning. We understand how imperative the head-coaching role is for building and maintaining a championship-caliber team, leading our players and our organization,” Warren said in the team’s statement. “Our fans have stood by us and persevered through every challenge, and they deserve better results. Our organizational and operational structure is strong, focused, aligned, and energized for the future.”

According to the Bears statement, “Brown has led the Bears offense for each of the last three weeks, a unit that has totaled a league-high 22 third-down conversions and has scored 46 second-half points, third most in the NFL, since Week 11. Brown previously spent three seasons on the staff of the Los Angeles Rams (2020-22), serving in the role of assistant head coach over his final two seasons. In his first season as assistant head coach/running backs (2021), Brown helped lead a Rams unit that collected an NFC West Division title and ended the season with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.”

The statement continued, “Brown joined the Bears in 2024 as offensive passing game coordinator, one season removed from serving as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (2023), where the 14-year coaching veteran contributed to offensive play-calling efforts. Brown spent the first nine seasons of his coaching tenure at the collegiate level, which included three seasons as offensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.), leading the Hurricanes offense from 2016-18.”