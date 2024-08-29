Bears Sign Former Jets Center, Cut Rookie DT Amid Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears are already shaking up their 2024 practice squad, bringing in three new players — including more center depth — and cutting loose two more who spent time with the team during this summer’s NFL training camp.

According to the team’s transaction wire for August 29, the Bears signed former New York Jets center Chris Glaser along with third-year wide receiver Samori Toure and third-year defensive tackle Sam Roberts to their 16-man practice squad on Thursday.

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Bears also released undrafted rookie defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory and safety Quindell Johnson from their practice squad.

While previous reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated Toure and Roberts would join the Bears’ practice squad, Glaser is a new addition who should provide more depth for the shaky interior of the team’s offensive line heading into the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old Glaser played in five games and made one start for the Jets during the 2023 season, splitting his time between guard and center and allowing one half-sack and two pressures on 83 snaps. He also showed potential as a run-blocker for the team.

The Bears have three players capable of playing center on their 53-man roster, but Ryan Bates only just returned to practice from an injury on August 28 and did not participate in team drills during the session. If Bates is unable to play in Week 1, the Bears would likely need to roll with Coleman Shelton as their starting center against the Tennessee Titans and turn to Doug Kramer Jr. — a 2022 sixth-round pick — as his backup.

The Bears might also consider flexing Glaser to the Week 1 roster if Bates is out.

Bears Eyeing DT Sam Roberts for Week 1 Elevation

The Bears still have more than a week to prepare for their season opener, but it seems as though they are already putting together a contingency plan for their defensive line against the Titans with the status of 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens unclear.

Pickens remains sidelined with a groin injury he sustained toward the end of camp, but the Bears did not place him on the injured reserve list once they made their roster cuts, which indicates they are optimistic about his chances of returning to the field shortly. Unfortunately, Schefter’s latest report suggested Pickens will not be ready for Week 1.

“Former Patriots DL Sam Roberts is signing to the Bears practice squad with the intention of being called up for Week 1, per source,” Schefter wrote on X on August 28.

The Bears may simply want more depth for their defensive interior with Pickens ailing, but their intention to call up Roberts could also indicate they do not believe Pickens will be healthy enough to suit up against the Titans in Week 1. Without Pickens, the Bears only have three healthy defensive tackles on their 53-man roster: Andrew Billings, 2023 second-round pick Gervon Dexter Sr. and recent trade acquisition Chris Williams.

Even if the intent is only to have Roberts play in emergencies and otherwise fill in on special teams, he would be a worthwhile game-day elevation. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive tackle had seven tackles and four pressures in three preseason games in 2024.

Scott Daly Signing Not Include In Bears’ Latest Moves

One other interesting note about the Bears’ roster moves on August 29: The signing of long snapper Scott Daly — whom The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported would be joining the practice squad — was not among the moves posted to the team’s website.

Now, Daly’s omission appears to simply be a mistake on the part of the team’s website. The NFL’s official transaction wire showed Chicago signed Daly to its 16-man roster, while beat reporters in attendance for August 29’s practice — Biggs included — wrote that Daly was present and participating in practice with the team’s other specialists. So, while a little unclear to those who monitor transactions on the website, all seems well.

Biggs also confirmed the Bears will elevate Daly to their game-day roster for Week 1 as their primary long snapper after they placed veteran Patrick Scales on injured reserve. According to Biggs, Scales will soon have minor back surgery to “correct a disk issue.”

“The team should have a better idea about a timeline for Scales’ return after surgery, but the hope is it will be on the shorter side — around six weeks,” Biggs wrote.

Until Scales is healthy, the long snapper job will belong to Daly, who could eventually join the 53-man roster if the Bears use up his three elevations before Scales returns.