Bears Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran OL in Favor of Affordable Free Agent Addition

Larry Borom has been with the Chicago Bears for the last three seasons, but one team insider thinks the veteran offensive lineman’s days in the Windy City could be numbered.

The Bears selected tackle Kiran Amegadjie out of Yale in the third round of the draft this year (No. 75 overall), also signing veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year deal worth just over $1 million.

Additionally, Chicago added offensive lineman Jake Curhan, who has ties to new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. With these three recent offseason additions, it’s fair to wonder if there’s still a place for Borom.

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain was asked about Borom’s future in his July 1 Q&A column, and his response was telling. “I don’t know necessarily who is the ‘best’ of those tackles, but Borom costs the most, which could hinder his chances to be a Bear if the others play well in July and August,” Fishbain wrote.

Will the Chicago Bears Cut Offensive Tackle Larry Borom?

A fifth-round pick for the Bears in 2021, Borom has played in 39 games over his three seasons in the NFL, starting 23. Various injuries to the offensive line in recent years led Chicago to lean on Borom’s versatility, which has proven to be a valuable asset. His playing time has also led to a slight pay bump, which Fishbain believes may play into Chicago’s final roster decisions.

“In the final year of his rookie contract, Borom earned the ‘proven performance escalator’ for his playing time, which means he’ll make more than $3 million this season,” Fishbain noted, adding:

“Though the Bears can certainly fit that contract under the cap, would they rather roll with Pryor, who has similar versatility and is making just north of $1 million, and Amegadjie as the backup tackles? It’ll be one of the roster battles to watch this summer. Former Seattle Seahawk Jake Curhan will also be in the mix.”

Pryor’s more affordable contract coupled with his experience may give him the edge heading into training camp, which begins on July 19.

A Closer Look at Bears’ Swing Tackle Position

The only position on the offensive line Borom hasn’t played is center. He has played 1,012 snaps at right tackle, 493 at left tackle, 42 at left guard and 20 at right guard. Per PFF, he had allowed 13 sacks, 46 hurries and 12 quarterback hits over his three-year career (904 pass block snaps).

The 6-foot-7, 332-pound Pryor has also displayed positional versatility, playing 750 snaps at right guard, 659 at right tackle, 426 snaps at left tackle and 58 at left guard. PFF has him surrendering 12 sacks, 50 hurries and 16 QB hits over his five seasons (1,219 pass block snaps).

Curhan spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks, all three of which were in Waldron’s system. He hasn’t played as much as Borom or Pryor have (Curhan has played a total of 735 snaps), but his connection to Waldron could be a significant factor, as well.

Considering Borom wasn’t selected by current general manager Ryan Poles but was drafted by former GM Ryan Pace, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he doesn’t make the cut.