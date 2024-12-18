Chicago Bears Get Good News on Injuries Ahead of Lions Rematch

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams could have both of its top running backs available in Week 16.

The Chicago Bears have been struggling with injuries in their backfield for the past few weeks of the 2024 season, but their luck seems like it is changing just in time for their rematch with the division-leading Detroit Lions in Week 16.

The Bears had running back Roschon Johnson back on the field as a full participant in practice for the first time since Week 13’s first matchup against the Lions. The 2023 fourth-round pick sustained a concussion in the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions and has missed the past two games while working through the NFL protocol.

The Bears also removed starting running back D’Andre Swift from their injury report entirely. Swift has not missed a game for the Bears this season, but he has been dealing with injuries to his quadriceps (Week 14) and knee (Week 15) over the past two weeks and missed four of six practices as a result. Now, he seems to have a clean bill of health.

The Bears only held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so all participation is estimated for the injury report. That said, it is an encouraging step in the right direction for the Bears to have both of their top running backs practicing in full ahead of their divisional game.

The Bears (4-11) will meet the Lions (12-1) at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on December 22.

Teven Jenkins Added to Injury Report With New Issue

While the Bears got good news for their backfield on Wednesday’s first injury report, they also added one of their key offensive line starters — left guard Teven Jenkins — to the report with a new calf injury and held him out of the first practice for the Lions.

Jenkins finished as Pro Football Focus’ third-highest-graded player for the Bears in Week 15’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has been one of their most reliable interior linemen in a 2024 season riddled with offensive line issues. If the Bears cannot clear him in time for Sunday’s game, they could ask Doug Kramer Jr. to start in his place.

The Bears could also potentially turn to veteran Ryan Bates as Jenkins’ replacement against the Vikings, but they will need him to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before they can give him any real consideration. Bates has played just three games — and 105 total snaps — for the Bears since arriving in an offseason trade with Buffalo. He has not practiced since sustaining his concussion in November 17’s loss to Green Bay.

The Bears also began the week without starting left tackle Braxton Jones practicing. Jones reported concussion symptoms to the team one day before their Monday Night Football showdown with the Vikings in Week 15, leading the team to rule him out for the matchup. He must also clear the league’s concussion protocol to play Sunday.

Either rookie Kiran Amegadjie — who had a brutal first career start against the Vikings — or veteran Jake Curhan would be in line to start if Jones cannot suit up this week.

Lions Have Crowded Injury Report for Week 16 at Bears

The Lions had a significantly busier injury report than the Bears for Wednesday’s first practice ahead of their Week 16 matchup, but the issues are not as deep as they seem.

The Lions listed nine players as non-participants on their injury report for Wednesday’s first practice, but two-thirds of them sat out with designated rest days. Safety Brian Branch (calf), left guard Graham Glasgow (knee) and running back David Montgomery (knee) are the only three who did not participate in practice due to an injury.

That said, the Lions have had terrible luck with injuries outside of those listed on the injury report. They just lost star defensive tackle Alim McNeill to a season-ending ACL tear and cornerback Carlton Davis to a fractured jaw that will keep him out until deep in the postseason. They could also still lose Montgomery, who injured his knee in Week 15’s loss to the Bills but is still seeking a third opinion on the injury’s severity.

Both teams will hold two more practices before turning in their final injury report for Week 16’s game in Chicago.