Jets WR Davante Adams Reignites Beef With Bears Via Brutal 1-Word Insult

The Chicago Bears entered this season with high expectations but have fallen flat in epic fashion.

Chicago’s tailspin continued on Monday, December 16, as the team fell to the Minnesota Vikings in its eighth consecutive loss. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams looked banged up and exhausted on the sidelines, while the Bears defense was unable to keep Minnesota from hitting the 30-point mark in a blowout defeat that dropped Chicago to 4-10 on the year.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who plays for the equally hapless New York Jets and spent years beating up on the Bears twice every season as a member of the Green Bay Packers, added more insult Tuesday as Chicago licked its wounds and tried to figure out where to go next.

Kay Adams of the “Up & Adams” show on FanDuel TV interviewed the wideout and asked him pointblank whether he would ever play for his former NFC North Division rival.

“No,” he responded flatly.

“My whole control room just erupted in laughter,” the host said through some light chuckles of her own.

The six-time Pro Bowler, laughing as well by this point, went on to elaborate on his thinking.

“Look, I’m not playing too much longer as it is. So on my last days in this league, after all I’ve been blessed with, I will not be going to Chicago,” he continued. “I respect everyone I play, but I’m not playing for the Bears. No.”

Davante Adams Hasn’t Played Meaningful Football Since Leaving Packers

Adams’ disdain for the Bears appeared to be a mix of his distaste for the franchise via a former long-lasting rivalry, but also a shot at the organization and its protracted struggles since the end of the Lovie Smith era following the 2012 campaign.

Chicago has made the playoffs just twice in the 11 full seasons since Smith exited as head coach of the franchise, and that figure will jump to twice in 12 years once the 2024 campaign comes to a close. The Bears have not won a playoff game since the 2010 postseason.

That said, there is an element to Adams’ comments that relates to the parable of throwing stones while residing in a glass house. The wideout has been somewhere between good and elite in his three seasons since leaving Green Bay, but his streak of Pro Bowls snapped after one year with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that then unceremoniously parted ways with Adams’ good friend and collegiate teammate Derek Carr.

Adams hasn’t had the best public relations image since leaving the Packers, either. He shoved a photographer/college student to the ground after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and subsequently threw his Raiders teammates under the proverbial bus multiple times via angry outbursts of sideline frustration over the past couple seasons.

Ultimately, Adams demanded and a trade from the Raiders earlier this year while sidelined with a hamstring injury, which some talking heads speculated he might be trumping up until he got what he wanted. Las Vegas caved and shipped him to the Jets, where his reunion with former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has meant exactly nothing to a 4-10 team on the brink of blowing up its current blueprint.

Bears Have Hope Heading Into Next Season, Despite Struggles This Year

In fairness to Adams, it is hard to expect any star NFL player to be excited about the hypothetical prospect of heading to Chicago after how the team has struggled this year. But the Bears remain in a solid spot heading into the offseason.

The team has north of $82 million in projected 2025 salary cap space. Chicago also currently owns nine picks in next year’s draft, including its own first-rounder, which is likely to fall inside the top 10. The Bears also have two second-rounders (their own and one from the Carolina Panthers) that are both likely to fall between the mid-30s and early 40s.

The Bears need a ton of help on the offensive line, which should allow Williams to better develop as a professional passer. He has struggled in that regard, as some of his other rookie counterparts have made significant leaps in 2024.

Chicago will also likely hire a new coach to replace interim head coach Thomas Brown. An offensive guru and QB whisperer, such as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions, could help turn around a sputtering attack and aid in Williams’ elevation as a player in year 2.