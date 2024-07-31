DJ Moore Sends 7-Word Message on Keenan Allen Staying With Bears

DJ Moore is now in it for the long haul with the Chicago Bears after signing a four-year, $110 million contract extension that ties him to the team through the 2029 season. Even after his massive payday, though, Moore still believes there is a good chance that fellow wideout Keenan Allen could also stick around.

Moore touched on Allen’s pending 2025 free agency while talking with reporters about his new contract extension on July 31 and said he is already in Allen’s ear trying to get him to re-sign with the Bears beyond the 2024 season. The 32-year-old Allen is entering the final year of the contract he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

“I already did that now, I did that yesterday,” Moore said about persuading Allen to stay. “I was like, ‘Man, listen, what’s your [contract] number? Let’s get it done.'”

Out of respect, Moore declined to share the contract figure that Allen told him he is seeking as he prepares to potentially become a free agent for the first time in his 12-year NFL career. Knowing Allen’s contract demands, though, Moore feels optimistic about him and the Bears reaching an agreement that would keep him from leaving Chicago.

“I think we can get it done,” Moore said.

Keenan Allen’s 2024 Performance & Health Are Key

Allen was, perhaps, the Bears’ most surprising addition of the 2024 offseason. The team traded one of its 2024 fourth-round picks to the Chargers in March to acquire him and did so knowing his contract makes it possible he will only be a one-year rental. The Bears were undeterred, choosing to take the risk on an elite player coming off a career season in 2023 who could be an asset for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

The path to the Bears re-signing Allen beyond the 2024 season, though, is complicated and could hinge largely on how the upcoming campaign goes for their offense.

Allen will be a featured part of the Bears offense in 2024, but they also traded to acquire him before a) signing Moore to a long-term extension and b) drafting rookie Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Both of those factors will impact how the Bears approach any negotiations with Allen; though, they will not necessarily stop them from trying to keep Allen in the fold for 2025 — and maybe even beyond.

More important will be how Allen plays and holds up during the 2024 season. He had an impressive 2023 season with a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns for the Chargers, but he also missed four games and has not played every game in a season since 2019 during his five-year consecutive run as a Pro Bowler.

The Bears have roughly $47 million in projected cap space for 2025 before factoring in Moore’s new contract. They can afford Allen, but they may feel they are better off investing in other roster weaknesses if Moore and Odunze look like a long-term duo.

DJ Moore Sees Bright Future Ahead for Bears Offense

Moore had plenty of interesting things to say aside from his comments about Allen. He shared details about how the contract extension came together, saying the Bears made his representation an offer and the deal came together “like magic” two days later. He also explained that the $82.6 million in guaranteed money was a big selling point.

“It feels great,” Moore said about signing his extension. “Security, the guaranteed money was awesome. That was the main part that I loved out of the whole thing.”

Of course, Moore admitted his assessment of Williams’ potential also played a role in his decision to sign a new deal. He believes Williams will become a “superstar” for the Bears in the coming years and wants to “be a part of it.” He is also excited about how the Bears have constructed their offense in terms of contract timelines.

With Moore’s deal now on the books, the Bears have several key offensive players locked up for the next four seasons. They have Williams and Odunze on a similar track as 2024 first-round picks with 2028 fifth-year options in play. They also have tight end Cole Kmet — one of their other top receiving targets — under contract through 2027, giving the Bears a strong foundation for the foreseeable future.

“Everybody is here for the long haul on the offensive side, so that’s pretty secure for me,” Moore said with a smile.