Bears Work Out Former 3,000-Yard QB After Poor Debut by Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears aren’t making any changes at quarterback after one bad week from Caleb Williams, but they are interviewing one for a job.

Chicago hosted tryouts for eight players on Tuesday, September 10, including quarterback Gavin Hardison — a 24-year-old NFL rookie fresh off of a five-year NCAA run at UTEP (University of Texas at El Paso).

“#Bears had 8 players in for a tryout today at Halas Hall, including 4 WRs — Kearis Jackson, Cornelius Johnson, Jordan Kerley and David Wallis,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported via an X post. “Also included were QB Gavin Hardison, TEs Armani Rogers & Joel Wilson and DB Damarion Williams.”

Hardison played 37 games for UTEP between 2019-23, amassing almost 8,000 yards passing, 40 TDs and 33 INTs. He led the team to the New Mexico Bowl in 2021 on the strength of 3,217 yards, 18 TDs and 13 INTs, per Football Reference.

Caleb Williams Struggled Mightily Against Titans in First NFL Game

Hardison was likely auditioning for a spot on the team’s practice squad, where fellow undrafted free agent rookie Austin Reed currently resides. Tyson Bagent remains the backup behind Williams, as the Bears are carrying only two quarterbacks on the active roster into Week 2.

Williams had a rough go against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, completing less than 50% of his 29 pass attempts for just 93 yards. He also carried the football 5 times for 15 yards and registered a fumble.

Instead of the No. 1 overall pick carrying the Bears to victory, it was a touchdown on defense and one on special teams that led the team back from a 17-point deficit to a Week 1 win. Williams acknowledged his play and the play of his teammates following the game.

“I think the most important thing is how we played as a team,” Williams said. “And, obviously, big kudos to the defense, big kudos to the special teams. … It obviously wasn’t a game that I’m gonna play in the future and not the game that I wanted to play for my first game. But just kept fighting.”

Bears Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Caleb Williams Just Yet

While it’s easy to overhype a player and/or a unit, which was clearly the case with most of the conversation around Williams and the Bears offense during the preseason, it’s just as simple to overreact to one game.

Ben Solak of ESPN tackled Williams’ debut in an article posted Tuesday, during which he assured Chicago fans that there is nothing to worry about where the rookie QB is concerned — at least not yet.

“The Bears’ rookie quarterback missed shallow and deep throws he should have hit, panicked in the pocket when it got a little bit messy and let mistakes compound. The game seemed too fast for him at times. It was an extremely rookie performance,” Solak said. “But because many of Williams’ mistakes were classic rookie blunders, I’m not overly concerned. In fact, when Williams wasn’t in his own head about reads, pressures and downs and distances, he had some flashy moments.”

Williams will get his first chance at a second impression when the Bears take on the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football this weekend in their first road contest of the season.