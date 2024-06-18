Justin Fields Takes Shot at Bears’ Culture After Trade to Steelers

Justin Fields has said he has “nothing but love” for the city of Chicago and the fans of their storied NFL franchise, but he clearly does not feel the same way about the culture the Bears had in place during parts of his three-year tenure.

Fields spoke with reporters following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second day of mandatory minicamp last week, answering questions about offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and how comfortable he feels in his offense after finally getting some on-field reps in.

Near the end, though, one reporter brought up Russell Wilson’s recent comments about how he feels “revived in every way” since coming to Pittsburgh and asked Fields if he feels the second stop in his NFL career has given him a similar sense of rejuvenation. And in answering, Fields took a subtle shot at the previous culture of the Chicago Bears.

“I think so,” Fields said on June 12. “Just being around a new team, an organization that’s … just with this culture. Me being in two different places now, I realize you don’t get this culture everywhere. I think Chicago, they are kind of changing the narrative now, but I mean, this has just been the culture here for so many years to where you can see it. It’s just the way that we attack each and every day.”

Justin Fields Knew Trade Was Likely Back in January

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick on March 16, marking the end of their tumultuous three-year journey with him as their quarterback. The move came as little surprise after the Bears finished with the No. 1 overall pick in a strong quarterback class, thanks to their 2023 trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The news didn’t even surprise Fields. He said he could tell the writing was on the wall when he had his exit interview with the Bears’ brass following their season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in early January. Still, general manager Ryan Poles aimed to “do right” by Fields while working the trade market and landed on a deal that sent him to his preferred destination — an endeavor that Fields appreciated.

“Shoutout to Poles, we communicated to him through my agent, and I told him where I wanted to be and this was a place I wanted to be, so he honored that and I appreciate him for that and glad he was able to put me in a spot where I wanted to be at,” Fields said on May 21.

Could Steelers Turn to Justin Fields as Starter in 2024?

Fields is no longer with the Bears, but there’s no reason fans cannot still root for him with the Steelers after he departed on amicable terms — especially over in the AFC.

In Pittsburgh, Fields is not the starter. The Steelers confirmed during OTAs that the plan is for Wilson to start and Fields to compete behind him as his backup. Given how rough Wilson’s previous stint in Denver ended, though, Fields could find a window of opportunity if Wilson’s regression continues before or during the 2024 season.

Fields and Wilson both will be free agents after the upcoming season. The Steelers did not pick up Fields’ fifth-year option, but he is just 25 years old and, compared with the 35-year-old Wilson, could be viewed as the more appealing long-term option for them. First, though, Fields must prove he can be more effective as a passer with the Steelers than he was during his two seasons as the primary starter for the Bears.