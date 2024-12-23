Bears Advised to Ink $80 Million Playmaker to Risky Extension Amid Struggles

The Chicago Bears are one loss away from a double-digit losing streak and the solution to their woes will be, at least in part, establishing a culture of steady veteran leadership.

On the offensive side of the football that leadership could look like an extension for wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is not just one of the elder statesmen in the huddle but also a six-time Pro Bowler and the team’s leader in touchdown receptions in 2024.

That statistics is a little surprising given Allen’s slow start in the Windy City, which was hampered by heel injuries that began last season and bled over into the summer as well as the beginning of the current campaign. However, Allen has picked his game up of late and has tallied 62 catches for 694 yards and 7 TDs across 13 appearances.

Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network on Monday, December 23, explored the notion of whether Chicago should pay Allen significant money on an extension to bring his skills and locker room presence back to the Bears for multiple years to come.

“[Bears GM Ryan] Poles traded for Allen even with $23.1 million left on his expiring contract. They paid it, but probably won’t pay that freight again. It’s doubtful that any team will,” Bair wrote. “Teams will want Allen. While he’ll certainly get less moving forward, he should have a somewhat competitive market. … The Bears like Allen and his football smarts. There’s a value for everyone, though. Find out what that is. Let Allen hit unrestricted free agency and establish a market, and then decide whether to get involved at that point.”

Bears Have Several Pressing Needs Outside of Wide Receiver

Spotrac projects Allen’s market value at $16.2 million annually over a new two-year contract. That is far from top-end money at the position, with the likes of Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson earning $35 million per year on his next contract — most of it guaranteed.

Chicago also has nearly $82 million in projected salary cap space, according to Spotrac. However, the Bears still need to be judicious about how they invest in personnel considering all of the obvious holes on both sides of the roster.

The team will certainly address its offensive line, which is among the worst in football this season. Braxton Jones, the starting left tackle, broke his ankle against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, will miss the next four months and isn’t a long-term solution at the most important position in the unit anyway.

Guard Teven Jenkins, Chicago’s best and most consistent lineman, is up for an extension but has also battled injury concerns his entire career. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bears draft a left tackle high, probably with their first pick inside of the top 10, and then hit free agency in an attempt to add a top-line guard as well as potentially re-sign Jenkins.

Chicago also needs another pass rusher, which could be a position to address in the draft, and might consider another starting-caliber cornerback after Tyrique Stevenson has struggled in his second NFL season.

Bears Have WR Duo DJ Moore, Rome Odunze Under Contract for Years to Come

Another argument against extending Allen is the $110 million the team just spent to lock up DJ Moore through 2029 and the No. 9 overall pick they spent on Rome Odunze as a complement to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams — the top selection in the 2024 draft.

However, the Bears proved this year that no amount of skill talent is going to matter if the offense can’t protect its signal caller.

Keeping Williams upright needs to be the team’s top priority this offseason. If Allen is affordable enough to bring back while also accomplishing that goal, then that is the best of both worlds. However, if he isn’t, the Bears’ best path forward is obvious.