Bears Make Decisions on Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears should still have both of their injured Pro Bowlers — Keenan Allen and Montez Sweat — available against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

The Bears have officially listed both Allen (heel) and Sweat (toe) as “questionable” to play in their 2024 season opener against the Titans on Sunday, September 8, but head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday the “outlook looks great” for both of their injured stars, suggesting Allen and Sweat have good chances of playing in Week 1.

The Bears exhibited caution with Allen and Sweat in the lead-up to their first game of the 2024 regular season, limiting them in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices. Both returned to practice as full participants in Friday’s final session, though — which is an encouraging sign for two players expected to play significant roles for Chicago this year.

Additionally, the Bears ruled out defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and designated defensive ends DeMarcus Walker (groin) and Darrell Taylor (foot) as questionable on their final injury report for Week 1. They also cleared rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad), veteran center Ryan Bates (shoulder) and running back Roschon Johnson (toe) from the injury report after limiting each player some during the week.

The Bears will kick off against the Titans at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on September 8.

Matt Eberflus Downplays Concern With Keenan Allen

Allen’s presence on the injury report has generated some faux controversy about his health heading into the first week of the new season. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon complained about Allen’s health in his “32 Thoughts Ahead of NFL Week 1” article, while Sports Illustrated’s Gene Chamberlain also fanned the flames of concerns.

The reality is the Bears have expressed little to no concern — at least externally — about Allen or his ability to suit up for them in Sunday’s first home game against the Titans.

Allen missed a few practices around the 53-man roster cutdown with what general manager Ryan Poles described as a “cleat issue” that caused “discomfort in his foot.” While he returned to the field during September 2’s practice, he remained limited with his heel injury until the Bears bumped him up to a full participant for the final practice.

Without more information, fans might have a reason to worry, but Eberflus’ comments after Friday’s practice made things fairly clear. At first, he said he thought Allen was no longer on the injury report after having watched him practice in full earlier in the day. He then later clarified that Allen’s injury is not something they will need to “manage” moving forward.

“The training staff isn’t saying that,” Eberflus said Friday. “They’re just saying it’s something that happened and he’s just healing and getting himself ready to go for the game.”

Will Bears Have Enough Pass-Rushing Depth vs. Titans?

The Bears will hope for good news on the injury front heading into Sunday’s game, but the edges of their defensive line could be in trouble if they don’t get all green lights.

The Bears have three of their top four pass rushers on the injury report between Sweat, Walker and Taylor — the latter of whom they acquired in a trade before the roster cut deadline on August 27. If even one of them cannot play, the Bears will suddenly need to depend on rookie Austin Booker and their reserve ends much more against the Titans.

Booker showed promise during the 2024 preseason, but the Bears have tried to manage expectations with him and insist he still needs work before they make him the “every-down end” they believe he can become. Chicago could get away with that approach if they have all of their pass rushers available, but having to play without either Taylor or Walker would likely force them to give Booker a heavier workload right out of the gates.

The Bears could also rotate in Dominique Robinson or Daniel Hardy; though, they may not feel either one has more upside than letting Booker learn for himself on the field.