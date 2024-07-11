Bears Trade Proposal Sees NFC Contender Pay Premium for Khalil Herbert

The Chicago Bears could move on from running back Khalil Herbert before the start of the 2024 season due to the logjam they have created in their backfield. While Herbert has been formidable, the Bears signed D’Andre Swift to be their new starter and have 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson waiting in the wings.

If the Bears make it through training camp and have the nice problem of too many capable backs, though, perhaps they can leverage the Dallas Cowboys into a trade.

The Cowboys did not re-sign 2023 starter Tony Pollard during the offseason, leaving much the NFL world expecting them to target his replacement in the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, the Cowboys drafted zero new running backs and signed back former starter Ezekiel Elliott, creating a shaky situation for one of the NFC’s top playoff contenders.

For now, it seems the Cowboys are looking to see how their young backs perform in training camp to get a better sense of how dire their backfield situation is. Rico Dowdle averaged 4.1 yards on 89 carries in the busiest season of his career in 2023, but he had just seven carries in his previous three seasons — all of which came in 2020.

Deuce Vaughn — a 2023 sixth-round pick — will also be looking to bounce back after a rough rookie season with the Cowboys in which he rushed 23 times for just 40 yards.

If neither back can instill much confidence in the Cowboys’ brass by the 53-man cut deadline in late August, though, the Bears might not only be able to get their attention with Herbert but twist their arm into paying a premium to secure his services.

Khalil Herbert Trade Package Could Net 4th-Rounder

The proposal: The Bears send Khalil Herbert and their 2025 sixth-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for their 2025 fourth-round pick.

Why it would work for the Bears: The Bears could have their one-two punch for the next few seasons as long as they believe Johnson is ready for a steadier No. 2 role — and they have no reason to doubt him yet. He did not handle a bulk of the carries as a rookie, but he averaged 4.3 yards on 81 runs and finished with the Bears’ third-most receptions (34). That should be enough to inspire confidence heading into Year 2. And while the Bears are taking a risk on Swift after his breakout year in Philadelphia, they are financially committed to him through at least 2025. In such a situation, there is just not much reason to make Herbert play the No. 3 role — especially with him in the final year of his contract and potentially capable of returning a draft pick for the future.

Why it would work for the Cowboys: There is a chance the Cowboys’ reunion with Elliott will work out for them. After all, he is still just 28 years old and has more than 8,900 rushing yards on his resume, mostly with the Cowboys. But he has averaged less than four yards per carry in each of his last two seasons and could continue his decline in 2024, which is something the playoff-contending Cowboys cannot afford. So, instead of putting all of their chips on Elliott and unproven backs, they could trade for Herbert and add a true competitor for starting reps to the mix — and maybe a long-term answer. Herbert will be a free agent in 2025, but a strong season in Dallas could get him paid.

Would Bears Be Doing Right By Herbert With Trade?

The Bears might not be able to pry away a fourth-round pick from the Cowboys in a Herbert trade no matter how desperate Dallas becomes for rushing reinforcements. Still, even a fifth-rounder would be worthwhile compensation for the Bears if they decide to let Herbert walk in 2025 free agency — and it seems likely they will.

The Bears also have another reason to consider the trade: It would likely be the best thing for Herbert himself as he looks to progress his NFL career.

There is an argument for the Bears to keep Herbert on their roster into 2024. They had four running backs on their roster during the 2023 season, including now-elsewhere D’Onta Foreman, and could look to stock their backfield in the same way in 2024. After all, Herbert would make excellent injury insurance behind Swift and Johnson.

The Bears often left Foreman inactive on game days in 2023, though, in favor of the other backs. Even Travis Homer got the nod over Foreman — the third-string back — due to his role on special teams. If Herbert stays and sinks into the No. 3 role, the same fate likely awaits him in 2024, and that’s not good for a productive 26-year-old back.

With the Cowboys, Herbert would have a chance to compete for both a starting job and a potential long-term role with an NFC playoff contender. At the very least, he would have a better opportunity to see the field and boost his reputation before free agency.

If the Bears want to do right by him as they did with Justin Fields during the 2024 offseason, finding him a place to land sooner rather than later may serve him best.