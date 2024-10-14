Bears Trade Pitch Flips Fan-Favorite Playmaker to Raiders

The Chicago Bears offense is coming along nicely, which is good news for just about everyone but running back Khalil Herbert.

Herbert has been an important contributor to Chicago’s running game across his four-year career. However, with the acquisition of D’Andre Swift over the offseason and his subsequent emergence across the last three games, Herbert has become a superfluous presence on the Bears roster.

As such, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department suggested on Monday, October 14, that Chicago trade Herbert to a RB-needy team like the Las Vegas Raiders before he hits unrestricted free agency at the end of his rookie contract in March 2025.

“The Raiders’ run game has been atrocious for most of the season. With Aidan O’Connell at quarterback and [Davante] Adams‘ future with the organization in the air, a new focus on running the ball [might well] be beneficial,” B/R wrote. “It’s tough to do that with the production they’ve got from Zamir White and Alexander Mattison this season. Trading for Khalil Herbert, who has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career, could inject some new energy into the backfield.”

Khalil Herbert’s Workload in Chicago Fell Off Cliff This Year

Herbert was a significant part of the offense in all of his initial three seasons in Chicago after the Bears selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He produced 1,775 rushing yards and 8 TDs on 364 carries (nearly 4.9 yards per rush) between 2021-23, as well as 43 receptions for 287 receiving yards and 2 scores through the air.

However, with the arrival of Swift and the emergence of 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson as the clear No. 2 running back in Chicago this season, Herbert’s usage rate has plummeted.

The 26-year-old speedster has carried the football just 8 times in 2024 for 16 yards and 1 TD, while catching just 2 passes for 4 yards.

Still, Herbert’s lack of production is not indicative of a lack of talent, only a lack of opportunity, which a team like the Raiders in need of more running back help will surely recognize. Herbert is in the final year of his $3.6 million rookie contract and is exceedingly inexpensive from a financial perspective.

Las Vegas could also likely secure Herbert for something in the range of a Day 3 draft pick in 2025, which creates value on both the Raiders’ and Bears’ sides of the equation.

D’Andre Swift Has Helped Bears’ Offensive Output Over Past 3 Games

Chicago (4-2) is in the midst of a three-game win streak as the team heads into its Week 7 bye, and a major injection of offense has been a key ingredient to that success. In turn, Swift’s uptick in production has been a primary component in the Bears’ improved offensive play.

Swift was something of an eyebrow-raiser after Chicago signed him to a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason coming off of the first Pro Bowl campaign of his career. The experiment started poorly, though Swift has tallied 257 rushing yards and 3 TDs over the past three games, which has taken some of the heat off of him and the franchise for making the signing in the first place.

Johnson has also contributed 3 rushing TDs to go along with 89 yards on the ground through the first six contests of his second NFL season.