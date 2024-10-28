Bears Dealt Blockbuster Trade Pitch for NFL’s $125 Million Superstar

The Chicago Bears may have taken a step backward with Week 8’s loss to the Washington Commanders, but there is still buzz about them potentially swinging a blockbuster trade for one of the top defenders in the league — Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett — before the upcoming NFL deadline.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Jacob Robinson recently suggested “six potential trades that could shake up the NFL landscape before the deadline” on November 5 and proposed a league-altering exchange for the Bears that would bring Garrett to Chicago.

“There’s no help better than Garrett, a one-man wrecking crew,” Robinson and Russini wrote on October 24.

Garrett — the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year — would be an enormous get for the Bears considering what he would bring to their defensive line. The 28-year-old has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his last six seasons for the Browns, recording a career-high 16 in both 2021 and 2022. He has also already recorded four sacks through the first eight games of the 2024 season despite the 2-6 Browns’ struggles.

In The Athletic’s proposal, the Bears would give up their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks along with fifth-round rookie defensive end Austin Booker to acquire Garrett and the rest of his $125 million contract — which runs through the end of the 2026 season.

“If this unfolds, the Bears would still hold the [Carolina] Panthers’ 2025 second-round pick, which could be as good as No. 33, and have $72 million in cap space next year, two reasons why this wouldn’t be a Khalil Mack-style gamble for Chicago,” they added.

“At 28, Garrett should remain one of the league’s best for another three to four years, which fits into the Bears’ Super Bowl window with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze on rookie contracts. Capitalize, Chicago!”

Myles Garrett Trade Would Be Challenging for Bears

The Bears making a blockbuster trade for Garrett might sound logical for the Madden enthusiasts and fans who do not understand how the salary cap works, but there are some critical flaws in The Athletic’s proposal that present roadblocks for Chicago.

For starters, Garrett would be a significant financial investment for the Bears. While his base salary is only about $1.2 million for the 2024 season, he carries cap hits of $19.72 million and $20.37 million in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, respectively. He is also due to leave behind a dead-cap charge of more than $37 million in 2027 when he is no longer on the roster because of the Browns’ use of a void year in his contract structure.

That’s quite a bit of money for the Bears to shell out for another edge rusher when star defensive end Montez Sweat is already set to cost them $25 million in each of the next three seasons. Garrett could also (rightly) seek out a pay increase that put him in line with the top of the market, where four others are earning $28 million or more annually.

The Bears would also flip their roster-building process on its head if they shipped off their top picks in each of the next two drafts for Garrett. General manager Ryan Poles has been methodical in rebuilding the team and repairing the damage his predecessor, Ryan Pace, did during his desperate final years in Chicago. To change course now and make a move for Garrett would defy Poles’ strategy and revert the Bears to old ways.

Besides, wouldn’t it be better to use one of those two first-round picks on trying to find the next Myles Garrett — on a rookie contract — instead of paying him at nearly 29?

Montez Sweat Injury Could Create Greater DL Needs

While a trade for Garrett might be too outlandish for the Bears, don’t count them out of making another defensive lineman trade just yet — especially after Sweat’s latest injury.

Sweat exited in the second half of the Bears’ 18-15 loss to the Commanders in Week 8 with a shin injury that prevented him from returning to the game. While Chicago has not yet disclosed how significant Sweat’s injury is, it could put the team in a situation where it must browse the trade market for more pass-rushing help at the deadline.

The Bears could also look to add more depth to their defensive interior. Gervon Dexter Sr. has been a breakout star for the team’s defensive line in 2024 with four sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 20 pressures through the first seven games. Andrew Billings and DeMarcus Walker have also added veteran production to the interior, but the absence of Zacch Pickens — a 2023 third-rounder — leaves them short on youth and depth.

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 5.