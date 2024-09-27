Bears OC Shane Waldron Has Baffling Comments on RB Khalil Herbert

It’s been a rough start to the regular season for the Chicago Bears, particularly on offense.

Chicago has scored three touchdowns in three games on the offensive side, and there has been a glaring lacking of production in the run game, specifically. The Bears are the second-worst rushing team in football right now, netting just 72.2 yards per game on the ground.

It’s not for lack of talent, as the team has a trio of skilled running backs in D’Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. A large issue is the offensive line, which has allowed 13 sacks (that’s ranked 30th out of 32 teams). Another issue, though, is first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s playcalling coupled with his utilization of certain players.

One example? In Chicago’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears had the ball with first-and-goal to go on the Colts’ 4-yard line late in the first half. On first down, Herbert ran up the middle for two yards. On the second-and-goal, Herbert ran up the middle for a yard. Third down? Same thing, but for no gain. On fourth down, the Bears ran an option to Swift, which lost 12 yards.

When speaking with the media on September 26, Waldron took accountability for that drive specifically, but he also revealed something beyond baffling: The team is using Herbert primarily as a short-yardage back.

Shane Waldron Seeing Khalil Herbert Solely as a Goal Line RB Is Baffling

When you have the chance to turn one of the most efficient rushers from last year into a goal-line back, you simply must do it https://t.co/uxHe8NlSap — David Zäch (@DavidZach16) September 26, 2024

Herbert, who is 5’9″ and 212 pounds, is known more for his speed and explosiveness than he is for his power.

“Each week we’ll have a plan in terms of specifics for the running backs, whether it’s first or second down, or situational football and what we feel gives us the best chance to win,” Waldron said.

“The plan was going in for Khalil to be our short yardage, goal line back. He’s done an excellent job. We have all the faith in the world in all of our guys.”

Swift, who is very similar to Herbert in size — he’s 5’9″ and 215 pounds — got the other goal line carry. The 6-foot, 225-pound Johnson, who is the biggest of the bunch, didn’t get a look. Upon hearing Waldron’s comments about Herbert’s role, Bears Nation couldn’t believe it.

“Having Khalil Herbert be your short-yardage back over Roschon Johnson makes no sense. It makes me think you don’t understand your personnel,” Harrison Graham of Chat Sports wrote on X.

“Makes sense. Use the small back on the goal line,” one fan commented.

“ROSCHON is the power back. Herbert is the shifty guy who can break off a decent run. Waldron has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE how to use his players,” another fan added.

To his credit, Waldron owned the bad decisions on offense. “All those things start with me,” he admitted. “I’ve got to be better in that situation. I will moving forward.”

Bears TE Marcedes Lewis Gave Waldron Some Advice Heading Into Week 4

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who is in his 19th season in the league, revealed he and several of the team’s other leaders spoke with Waldron in a private meeting this week. Lewis says he had a message for the team’s first-year OC.

“Just continue to be vocal about that he sees, and don’t, you know, don’t feel like you can’t point guys out—because I want to be coached, I want to be great,” Lewis said, via CBS Sports. “This is not for play. You know what I mean? This is our job. We understand that it’s a high-production big business, and we all got to be doing the same things—or everybody gets fired. We want to win games just as bad as you do, and it’s a collaborative effort. This is not Pop Warner.”

The Bears host the L.A. Rams Week 4. We’ll see if Waldron can find a way to make something happen on offense for the first time this season.